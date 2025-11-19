ETV Bharat / state

National Ice-Skating Contest To Be held At Uttarakhand's Auli From January 19 to 24

This year, both alpine events, slalom and GS, along with snowboarding and Nordic events will be held at the competition.

The national ice-skating competition will be held in Uttarakhand's Auli from January 19 to 24, 2026.
File photo of tourists ice skating at Auli (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 10:38 PM IST

Dehradun: The national ice-skating competition will be held in Uttarakhand's Auli from January 19 to 24, 2026.

Joint Secretary of Uttarakhand Winter Games Association, Ajay Bhatt said this year, both alpine events, slalom and GS, along with snowboarding and Nordic events will be held. Additionally, ski mountaineering events have been allotted. He stated that the Uttarakhand Winter Games Association is fully prepared to host the event. Discussions are on with the Uttarakhand Tourism Department regarding the Auli Ice Skiing Slope and the GMVN Auli Guest House," Bhatt said.

He said Winter Games and ice skiing were postponed due to lack of sufficient snowfall in the last two years. "However, we hope that the state will receive good snowfall this year," Bhatt said.

Auli, near Joshimath in Uttarakhand, is an international destination for ice skiing. Bhatt stated that the ice ski slope in Auli is the first in India approved by the International Skill and Snowboard Federation (FIS).

He added that Auli is the only destination where national and international ice skiing events can be held. "Gulbarga is the only ice skiing destination in India, where most of the events used to be held due to Khelo India. However, this time, every effort is being made to allocate events to Uttarakhand under Khelo India," Bhatt said

Vishal Mishra, MD of the Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam, stated that the government is preparing for the event.

