National Ice-Skating Contest To Be held At Uttarakhand's Auli From January 19 to 24

Dehradun: The national ice-skating competition will be held in Uttarakhand's Auli from January 19 to 24, 2026.

Joint Secretary of Uttarakhand Winter Games Association, Ajay Bhatt said this year, both alpine events, slalom and GS, along with snowboarding and Nordic events will be held. Additionally, ski mountaineering events have been allotted. He stated that the Uttarakhand Winter Games Association is fully prepared to host the event. Discussions are on with the Uttarakhand Tourism Department regarding the Auli Ice Skiing Slope and the GMVN Auli Guest House," Bhatt said.

He said Winter Games and ice skiing were postponed due to lack of sufficient snowfall in the last two years. "However, we hope that the state will receive good snowfall this year," Bhatt said.