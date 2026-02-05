Char Dham Yatra 2026: Preparations Begin; Uttarakhand Govt Keeps Helicopter Fares Unchanged
The pilgrimage is scheduled to start from the month of April. It begins with opening of the doors of Yamunotri and Gangotri on Akshaya Tritiya.
Dehradun: Preparations have started for the forthcoming Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand that commences from April this year. The Tourism Department and the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) have started putting arrangements in place while the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has initiated the tender process for helicopter services.
The Char Dham Yatra typically begins with the opening of the doors of Yamunotri and Gangotri on Akshaya Tritiya. The doors of Badrinath Dham will open on April 23 while the date for opening of Kedarnath Dham will be determined on Mahashivratri. The starting of helicopter services will also be announced the same day and the bookings will start.
Officials said that the shuttle heli services will be operated for Kedarnath Dham as well as Badrinath Dham this year and UCADA has completed the tender process for operating of heli services between Gauchar and Badrinath Dham. The ticket rates will be determined soon. Meanwhile, a fresh tender process has been initiated for Kedarnath Dham this year. Officials said that the heli service fares will not be increased this year.
Heli services to Kedarnath Dham are operated annually from the Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata helipads. Nine aviation companies were operating these to Kedarnath Dham from these three helipads on the basis of contracts signed in 2023. With the expiry of the contracts in 2025, UCADA has initiated a fresh tender process this year. Heli services to Kedarnath Dham are in high demand each year.
However, two major helicopter accidents last year in Uttarkashi and Kedarghati raised questions around the safety of these services. Consequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued several guidelines.
Last year, helicopter fares to Kedarnath Dham were increased by 40% to 50% during the second phase of the pilgrimage and helicopter flights were reduced by 30%. This time, the DGCA and UCADA claim to be fully alert on ensuring safety standards in helicopter operations.
To ensure accurate and timely weather information during the helicopter operations, Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers are being installed at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams. This will help prevent helicopter accidents caused by bad weather.
During a meeting of the DGCA and UKADA, it was decided to continue with all the decisions taken during the second phase of the Char Dham Yatra last year. Sources said that helicopter flights will not be permitted in case of sudden bad weather and will operate only from sunrise to sunset. Additionally, the decision to reduce helicopter flights by 30% for Kedarnath will remain in effect this year.
Announcing that there will be no increase in fares, it was disclosed that the fare per person from Guptkashi to Kedarnath stands at Rs 12,444, Fata to Kedarnath Rs 8,842 and Sirsi to Kedarnath Rs 8,839.
Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of UCADA, Ashish Chauhan told ETV Bharat, “The tender process for helicopter services to Kedarnath Dham has been initiated. New tenders have been issued based on the guidelines issued by the DGCA.”
He added that helicopter services will be operational from Gochar to Badrinath Dham for which the tender process has been completed. He expressed hope that the operation of the services between Gochar and Badrinath Dham will benefit pilgrims.
“Representatives from the Airport Authority of India (AAO), the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), and the DGCA will be stationed at the Sahastradhara Heliport to monitor the ATCs and the weather conditions. This will allow monitoring and control of all heli operations and immediate action can be taken if any violations occur,” Chauhan added.
Meanwhile, no concrete decision has yet been taken regarding heli shuttle services to Gangotri and Yamunotri. In fact, the helipad at Yamunotri Dham was completed last year. But owing to some technical flaws, the possibility of helicopter service at Yamunotri Dham this year is unlikely at present. Sources said that there is a need to further expand the helipad as the helipad was found to be unsuitable in the trials conducted last year.
Officials claimed that the district administrations, Police and Information Technology Development Agency (ITDA) will ensure that there is no black marketing of heli tickets this time. They said that people will be advised to book tickets only on the official website.