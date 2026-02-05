ETV Bharat / state

Char Dham Yatra 2026: Preparations Begin; Uttarakhand Govt Keeps Helicopter Fares Unchanged

Dehradun: Preparations have started for the forthcoming Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand that commences from April this year. The Tourism Department and the Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) have started putting arrangements in place while the Uttarakhand Civil Aviation Development Authority (UCADA) has initiated the tender process for helicopter services.

The Char Dham Yatra typically begins with the opening of the doors of Yamunotri and Gangotri on Akshaya Tritiya. The doors of Badrinath Dham will open on April 23 while the date for opening of Kedarnath Dham will be determined on Mahashivratri. The starting of helicopter services will also be announced the same day and the bookings will start.

Officials said that the shuttle heli services will be operated for Kedarnath Dham as well as Badrinath Dham this year and UCADA has completed the tender process for operating of heli services between Gauchar and Badrinath Dham. The ticket rates will be determined soon. Meanwhile, a fresh tender process has been initiated for Kedarnath Dham this year. Officials said that the heli service fares will not be increased this year.

Heli services to Kedarnath Dham are operated annually from the Guptkashi, Sirsi and Phata helipads. Nine aviation companies were operating these to Kedarnath Dham from these three helipads on the basis of contracts signed in 2023. With the expiry of the contracts in 2025, UCADA has initiated a fresh tender process this year. Heli services to Kedarnath Dham are in high demand each year.

However, two major helicopter accidents last year in Uttarkashi and Kedarghati raised questions around the safety of these services. Consequently, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued several guidelines.

Last year, helicopter fares to Kedarnath Dham were increased by 40% to 50% during the second phase of the pilgrimage and helicopter flights were reduced by 30%. This time, the DGCA and UCADA claim to be fully alert on ensuring safety standards in helicopter operations.

To ensure accurate and timely weather information during the helicopter operations, Air Traffic Control (ATC) towers are being installed at Kedarnath and Badrinath Dhams. This will help prevent helicopter accidents caused by bad weather.