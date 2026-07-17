ETV Bharat / state

Body Of Youth Found In Hostel In Rajasthan's Churu, Family Alleges Mental Torture

Churu: The body of a yoth preparing for competitive exams was found under suspicious circumstances at an institute at Pankha Circle in Rajasthan's Churu.

Kotwali police said the deceased, Bhavani Shankar Saini (18), was a resident of Sardarshahar. He had joined the institute on June 28 to prepare for competitive exams and his body was found in his hostel room. Kotwali police station SHO Gaurav Khidiya said Bhavani's uncle, Bajranglal Saini, a resident of Arjun Club in Sardarshahar had filed a police complaint stating his nephew was being mentally harassed at the institute by a senior.

Bajranglal said Bhavani had apprised his father of his ordeal on the phone on Thursday afternoon. "Bajranglal told the police that Bhavani's father had informed the hostel administrator of the institute of the matter," Khidiya said.