Body Of Youth Found In Hostel In Rajasthan's Churu, Family Alleges Mental Torture
The deceased's uncle stated his nephew was being mentally harassed by a senior at the institute where he was studying, reports Naresh Pareek.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Churu: The body of a yoth preparing for competitive exams was found under suspicious circumstances at an institute at Pankha Circle in Rajasthan's Churu.
Kotwali police said the deceased, Bhavani Shankar Saini (18), was a resident of Sardarshahar. He had joined the institute on June 28 to prepare for competitive exams and his body was found in his hostel room. Kotwali police station SHO Gaurav Khidiya said Bhavani's uncle, Bajranglal Saini, a resident of Arjun Club in Sardarshahar had filed a police complaint stating his nephew was being mentally harassed at the institute by a senior.
Bajranglal said Bhavani had apprised his father of his ordeal on the phone on Thursday afternoon. "Bajranglal told the police that Bhavani's father had informed the hostel administrator of the institute of the matter," Khidiya said.
Bajranglal further told the police that Bhavani had taken up the issue with the institute's principal who instead of taking action against the senior student put the blame on him. Khidiya said police have registered a case against the senior student against him Bhavani had complained to his father and the institute's principal and initiated an investigation.
Meanwhile, after Bhavani's body was found in his hostel room, police were informed. A team of Kotwali police took possession of the body and sent it to the mortuary of Government Bhartiya Hospital. The body was handed over to the deceased's family after the postmortem.
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