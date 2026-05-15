ETV Bharat / state

Premium Handloom Clusters, Bengal's Shantipur-Phulia Face Crisis With Artisans, Traders In Lurch

Saree trader Pompa Mondal said, "The price of yarn is going up every single day. The costs of other raw materials have also risen significantly. However, our business is not increasing in proportion to these costs. Our biggest worry right now is how we will manage to sustain our households in the future."

Shantipur and Phulia are famous for fine, feather-touch tangail and santipuri sarees. However, traders and workers associated with this industry complain that the cost of raw materials, particularly yarn, is rising every day but sales are failing to keep pace with these escalating costs. They said that profit margins are steadily shrinking and in many instances, they are struggling just to cover their production costs.

For generations, these two regions have been popular across the country for Bengal's exquisite handloom sarees. Whether for the Durga Puja festivities or for weddings, people still flock here in large numbers to select their favourite handloom sarees. However, dark clouds of uncertainty are currently hovering over these historic weaving hubs.

Shantipur: While travelling along the National Highway from Kolkata, one is greeted by rows of colourful sarees, laid out to dry on both sides of the road, seemingly announcing from a distance that it's Shantipur and Phulia in Nadia district, the very heart of West Bengal's traditional handloom industry.

An elderly couple busy weaving fabric (ETV Bharat)

Veteran trader Ranjit Mondal echoed similar sentiments. "Previously, it cost Rs 150 to produce a piece of fabric. Now, the cost has shot up to Rs 300. Yet, we are unable to sell that same fabric for more than Rs 200. While we used to make a profit of Rs 25 to 30 on a single piece of fabric in the past, that margin has now dwindled to a mere Rs 5 to 10."

It is not just the traders who are in distress, even the workers engaged in the handloom industry are facing difficulties. In one of Shantipur's weaving clusters, an elderly couple was seen engaged in weaving fabric. Pramod Das explained that while they previously handled a steady volume of 250 to 300 pieces of fabric, now they are struggling to complete even 100 pieces. Moreover, the price of sago starch, which is used to stiffen the sarees, has also increased, driving up production costs even further, Pramod said.

The situation has also impacted buyers arriving from other states. Nandita Mandal, a trader from Assam, who came to Shantipur to purchase sarees, said, "It is becoming extremely difficult to sell the sarees back home at the prices we are paying to acquire them here. When we quote a higher price, customers simply refuse to buy."

Those associated with the handloom industry assert that neither the Central nor the state government's budget contains any announcements regarding effective initiatives or special financial assistance for this sector. Consequently, the crisis is gradually deepening. They fear that if this trend continues, the new generation will no longer be inclined to enter this sector in the future, as the income derived is low compared to the arduous labour involved.

The handloom industry stands as one of the defining symbols of Bengal's culture and heritage. Yet, plagued by rising costs, dwindling profits, and a lack of government support, this very industry is today engaged in a desperate struggle for survival. The artisans pose a poignant question, if the threads of this craft are strained to the breaking point, will the handloom heritage of Shantipur and Phulia, the pride of Bengal, eventually fade into oblivion?