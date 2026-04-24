ETV Bharat / state

Premature Newborn Dies At Cheluvamba Hospital; Family Alleges Ant Bites, Authorities Deny Claim

Mysuru: A premature newborn died at Cheluvamba Hospital in Mysuru on Thursday. The family alleged that the infant succumbed to ant bites. Hospital authorities, however, have denied the claim and said that the exact cause of death will be determined only after a post-mortem examination.

The baby boy was born prematurely on April 15 to Neela, a resident of Kuvempu Nagar, weighing just 1 kg. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) immediately after birth for specialised treatment due to low birth weight. The infant died a few days later while still under care.

The child’s mother, Leela, alleged negligence on the part of the hospital staff. “They told us it would be a normal delivery. After birth, the baby was fine but was kept in the ICU because of low weight. I used to visit him daily. Four days ago, I saw ants covering his eyes and nose. When I asked the staff, they said there were many babies to take care of and asked me to leave,” she said.