ETV Bharat / state

Premature Infant Loses Arm After Alleged Medical Negligence At Government Hospital; Human Rights Commission Orders Probe

Khammam: A premature infant allegedly lost his left arm due to medical negligence at a government hospital in Telangana's Khammam district. The Human Rights Commission has taken suo motu cognisance of the case. The state government has also constituted a three-member committee of senior doctors to investigate the circumstances that led to the infant's permanent disability.

Renuka, the mother of the infant, reportedly experienced complications during the seventh month of her pregnancy when she experienced abdominal pain. On March 3, she underwent an emergency surgery at a private hospital in Khammam and delivered twin boys prematurely. One of the babies was underweight and developed lung complications shortly after birth. Since the family could not afford the cost of the treatment, they moved the infant to a government maternity hospital for further care.

According to the parents, medical staff inserted a cannula into the newborn's left arm for blood transfusions and intravenous treatment. They allege that the cannula was not properly fixed or monitored, which caused blood clotting in the baby's arm.