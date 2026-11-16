Premature Babies Need Continuous Medical Care After Hospital Discharge: Doctors
This year's theme highlights the potential of premature babies and the need for continued medical care and support to ensure their healthy future.
Published : November 16, 2026 at 8:59 PM IST
Hyderabad: Premature babies require continuous medical attention and specialised care even after being discharged from the hospital to ensure healthy growth and development, doctors at KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, said.
Marking World Prematurity Day, the hospital is observing World Prematurity Awareness Week from November 15 to 21 through a series of awareness programmes and medical initiatives.
This year's theme highlights the potential of premature babies and the need for continued medical care and support to ensure their healthy future.
Doctors said that globally, one in every 10 babies is born prematurely, while India records more than three million premature births every year. Although advances in neonatal care have improved survival rates, premature infants remain vulnerable to developmental delays and other health complications even after discharge.
Regular monitoring of vision, hearing, nutrition, brain development and neurological functions is essential to identify health concerns at an early stage and provide timely treatment, they said.
Dr Babu S. Madarkar, Clinical Director and Chief Neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, said that saving a premature baby's life through treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was only the first step.
He said that regular medical follow-ups, nutritional guidance, developmental assessments and timely interventions, including physiotherapy, were equally important for ensuring healthy growth. With appropriate care and support, many premature babies can lead healthy lives, he added.
KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, has a specialised Level-3 NICU to manage premature babies, low-birth-weight infants and critically ill newborns. The facility provides advanced respiratory support, specialised neonatal care, a human milk bank, breastfeeding counselling and round-the-clock neonatal ambulance services.
Post-discharge services include regular eye and hearing assessments, physical and neurological development monitoring and physiotherapy whenever required.
As part of the awareness week, the hospital is organising an awareness rally, a reunion of children previously treated in its NICU and medical screening camps for high-risk pregnant women. Special sessions on Kangaroo Mother Care (KMC) and the importance of breastfeeding are also being conducted. Training programmes on neonatal emergency care will be organised for doctors and nursing staff.
A free medical screening camp will be held on November 19 for children below three years of age who were born prematurely or weighed less than 2 kg at birth. The camp will include neurodevelopmental assessments, eye examinations, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) screening and hearing tests. Doctors will also provide guidance on further treatment and follow-up care.
A special awareness programme focusing on the mental health of parents whose babies are receiving NICU care will be held on November 20.
On November 21, the hospital will organise a regional medical conference and invite paediatricians and gynaecologists to discuss ways to improve neonatal healthcare rural areas. The discussions will focus on strengthening referral systems, emergency transportation and post-discharge medical follow-up for newborns.
Dr Tripura Sundari, Senior Consultant and Head of the Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, said early identification of high-risk pregnancies and appropriate medical care could help reduce the risk of premature deliveries.
She spoke about the importance of regular antenatal check-ups, effective management of blood pressure and diabetes, and timely treatment of anaemia to improve maternal and newborn health outcomes.
Doctors also spoke about the importance of Kangaroo Mother Care, exclusive breastfeeding, infection prevention and regular developmental assessments for premature babies. They advised parents against discontinuing medical follow-ups simply because their babies appeared healthy or were gaining weight.
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