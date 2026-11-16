ETV Bharat / state

Premature Babies Need Continuous Medical Care After Hospital Discharge: Doctors

The KIMS hospital is observing World Prematurity Awareness Week from November 15 to 21 ( ETV Bharat )

Hyderabad: Premature babies require continuous medical attention and specialised care even after being discharged from the hospital to ensure healthy growth and development, doctors at KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, said.

Marking World Prematurity Day, the hospital is observing World Prematurity Awareness Week from November 15 to 21 through a series of awareness programmes and medical initiatives.

This year's theme highlights the potential of premature babies and the need for continued medical care and support to ensure their healthy future.

Doctors said that globally, one in every 10 babies is born prematurely, while India records more than three million premature births every year. Although advances in neonatal care have improved survival rates, premature infants remain vulnerable to developmental delays and other health complications even after discharge.

Regular monitoring of vision, hearing, nutrition, brain development and neurological functions is essential to identify health concerns at an early stage and provide timely treatment, they said.

Dr Babu S. Madarkar, Clinical Director and Chief Neonatologist at KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, said that saving a premature baby's life through treatment in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was only the first step.

He said that regular medical follow-ups, nutritional guidance, developmental assessments and timely interventions, including physiotherapy, were equally important for ensuring healthy growth. With appropriate care and support, many premature babies can lead healthy lives, he added.

KIMS Cuddles, Secunderabad, has a specialised Level-3 NICU to manage premature babies, low-birth-weight infants and critically ill newborns. The facility provides advanced respiratory support, specialised neonatal care, a human milk bank, breastfeeding counselling and round-the-clock neonatal ambulance services.

Post-discharge services include regular eye and hearing assessments, physical and neurological development monitoring and physiotherapy whenever required.