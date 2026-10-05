Third CCTV Footage Emerges Days After Death Of Premanand Maharaj's Disciple In UP's Mathura
The footage shows Rasik Dulari climbing the stairs to the fourth floor of an apartment behind Premanand Maharaj's ashram wearing a blood-soaked dhoti.
Published : October 5, 2026 at 9:14 PM IST
Mathura: A new revelation has emerged in the alleged suicide of Rasik Dulari, alias Deepak Kumar, a disciple of Vrindavan's renowned spiritual saint, Premanand Maharaj.
In the third CCTV footage of the incident, Rasik can be seek climbing the stairs to the fourth floor of an apartment behind Premanand's ashram. Rasik can be seek wearing a white dhoti which is soaked in what looks like blood. The video shows Rasik reaching the fourth floor of the apartment after climbing 15 stairs.
It is alleged that Rasik died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of an apartment building behind the ashram on September 25. Since the incident, videos of Rasik have surfaced one after the other even as police are working to unravel the mystery of his death.
Premanand has millions of followers on social media including Instagram, and Facebook and has gained immense popularity in the last few years. Rasik, a 25-year-old resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, had traveled to Vrindavan two years ago to meet Premanand and, seeing his devotion towards Radha, accepted initiation from him. Rasik left his family and began living in the ashram.
Following Rasik's death, a postmortem was conducted on his body and the process was videographed. The report confirmed seven injuries on the body, including damage to the private parts. Police said at least 25 inmates of the ashram have been questioned till now as part of investigation into the case.
Since Rasik's death, Premanand's Shri Hit Radha Keli Kunj Ashram has been quiet. Only a few devotees are visiting the ashram to inquire about Premanand's darshan. Premanand Maharaj is reportedly living in seclusion near the Belwan Temple.
SP City Rajiv Kumar said the incident is being investigated. Several people from the ashram have been questioned so far and their statements have been recorded. He said the third video of the incident is being investigated and the case will be resolved soon.
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