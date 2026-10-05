ETV Bharat / state

Third CCTV Footage Emerges Days After Death Of Premanand Maharaj's Disciple In UP's Mathura

(Left) File photo of Rasik Dulari and CCTV grab of Rasik Dulari climbing the stairs to the fourth floor of the apartment ( ETV Bharat )

In the third CCTV footage of the incident, Rasik can be seek climbing the stairs to the fourth floor of an apartment behind Premanand's ashram. Rasik can be seek wearing a white dhoti which is soaked in what looks like blood. The video shows Rasik reaching the fourth floor of the apartment after climbing 15 stairs.

It is alleged that Rasik died by suicide by jumping from the fourth floor of an apartment building behind the ashram on September 25. Since the incident, videos of Rasik have surfaced one after the other even as police are working to unravel the mystery of his death.

Premanand has millions of followers on social media including Instagram, and Facebook and has gained immense popularity in the last few years. Rasik, a 25-year-old resident of Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, had traveled to Vrindavan two years ago to meet Premanand and, seeing his devotion towards Radha, accepted initiation from him. Rasik left his family and began living in the ashram.