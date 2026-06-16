Pregnant Woman Referred To RIMS Taken On Scooter With IV Drip In Jharkhand, Probe Ordered
The woman had been admitted to the Sadar Hospital after her expected delivery date had passed by 17 days.
Published : June 16, 2026 at 11:59 PM IST
Lohardaga: A pregnant woman in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district was allegedly transported on a scooter while receiving intravenous saline after being referred from the district hospital for advanced treatment.
The woman, a resident of Todang village in Kairo block, had been admitted to the Sadar Hospital after her expected delivery date had passed by 17 days. Doctors reportedly considered her condition critical and referred her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi for further treatment.
However, instead of being transported in an ambulance, the woman was seen leaving the hospital on a scooter while still attached to a saline drip.
Hospital authorities said the family had been advised to use the 108-ambulance service. Officials later learned that the patient was not taken to RIMS as recommended but was instead admitted to a private hospital in Lohardaga town. Thera re allegations that private hospital agents are active within the Sadar Hospital premises and persuade patients' families to shift treatment to private facilities.
Lohardaga Civil Surgeon Dr. Raju Kachhap said the Health Department is treating the matter seriously. He stated that authorities are concerned about reports of agents diverting patients from government hospitals to private healthcare facilities. Dr. Kachhap said efforts would be made to curb the activities of private hospital agents and ensure such incidents do not recur.
A formal complaint has been lodged at the local police station, and an investigation has been initiated.
Read More: