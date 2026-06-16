ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Referred To RIMS Taken On Scooter With IV Drip In Jharkhand, Probe Ordered

Lohardaga: A pregnant woman in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district was allegedly transported on a scooter while receiving intravenous saline after being referred from the district hospital for advanced treatment.

The woman, a resident of Todang village in Kairo block, had been admitted to the Sadar Hospital after her expected delivery date had passed by 17 days. Doctors reportedly considered her condition critical and referred her to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi for further treatment.

However, instead of being transported in an ambulance, the woman was seen leaving the hospital on a scooter while still attached to a saline drip.