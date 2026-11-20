ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Dies At Kota Hospital, Eighth Such Case In Just Over a Month

Kota: A pregnant woman under treatment passed away at the JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota, making it the eighth such death in 35 days.

Dr. Amit Joshi, the acting superintendent of the hospital, identified the deceased as 29-year-old Pinky, wife of Buddhi Ram, a resident of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. She had been placed on life-support medications, such as dopamine, and oxygen support.

Given her critical state, doctors at the Sheopur hospital had referred her to Kota around 10:00 AM on Thursday. The woman arrived in Kota in the afternoon and remained under treatment for about seven hours before succumbing to her condition at night.

Despite intensive treatment lasting nearly seven hours, doctors were unable to save her. This marks the eighth death at JK Lon Hospital attached to the Kota Medical College in the last 35 days, with seven of the deceased being expectant or new mothers.

According to Dr Joshi, Pinky arrived at the hospital at approximately 2:45 PM and was in a state of shock. The doctor added that her blood pressure and pulse were unrecordable upon arrival.

Her hemoglobin level had dropped to around 6, and she had ceased passing urine. Examinations revealed that the fetus had already died in the womb. Upon her arrival, the medical team immediately attempted to deliver the deceased fetus through a normal delivery.