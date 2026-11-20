Pregnant Woman Dies At Kota Hospital, Eighth Such Case In Just Over a Month
The woman was referred from Sheopur in Madhya Pradesh and remained under treatment for about seven hours before succumbing to her condition.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 9:50 AM IST
Kota: A pregnant woman under treatment passed away at the JK Lon Hospital in Rajasthan’s Kota, making it the eighth such death in 35 days.
Dr. Amit Joshi, the acting superintendent of the hospital, identified the deceased as 29-year-old Pinky, wife of Buddhi Ram, a resident of Sheopur, Madhya Pradesh. She had been placed on life-support medications, such as dopamine, and oxygen support.
Given her critical state, doctors at the Sheopur hospital had referred her to Kota around 10:00 AM on Thursday. The woman arrived in Kota in the afternoon and remained under treatment for about seven hours before succumbing to her condition at night.
Despite intensive treatment lasting nearly seven hours, doctors were unable to save her. This marks the eighth death at JK Lon Hospital attached to the Kota Medical College in the last 35 days, with seven of the deceased being expectant or new mothers.
According to Dr Joshi, Pinky arrived at the hospital at approximately 2:45 PM and was in a state of shock. The doctor added that her blood pressure and pulse were unrecordable upon arrival.
Her hemoglobin level had dropped to around 6, and she had ceased passing urine. Examinations revealed that the fetus had already died in the womb. Upon her arrival, the medical team immediately attempted to deliver the deceased fetus through a normal delivery.
During this time, the woman's condition began to deteriorate further. Doctors and nursing staff immediately administered CPR to revive her and placed her on ventilator support.
Dr. Joshi stated that a team of specialists, under the guidance of unit head Dr. Mamata Sharma, worked tirelessly to save Pinky’s life. Given the gravity of the situation, senior physicians from the departments of Medicine, Nephrology, and Anesthesia were also called in.
To address severe blood loss, the patient was transfused with six units of blood. The medical team also prepared for a C-section to remove the deceased fetus, arranging an additional 8 units of blood for the procedure.
However, her condition continued to decline, leading to multi-organ failure. She passed away shortly thereafter, at 10:15 PM. This was to be Pinky’s fourth delivery; she already has three daughters from previous, uncomplicated births
The following seven women have also died during or after childbirth:
- Reshma, a 40-year-old resident of Chhawani, who died on October 16 at the Medical College’s new hospital.
- Roshan Bairwa, who was referred to Kota from Baran and died on October 17.
- Shabnam, a 26-year-old referred to Kota from Chhabra (Baran district), died on October 24.
- Reshu Bhil, a 25-year-old from Hadauta village in Shahabad, died on October 27.
- Pushpa Bairwa, a 28-year-old from Mermachah village in the Atru area of Baran district, died on November 9.
- Priti Mahawar, a 36-year-old resident of Indragarh (Bundi district), died on November 10.
- Phoolabai Mehta, a 31-year-old resident of Musai Gujran (Baran district), died on November 12.
Also read: