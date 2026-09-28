ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Shocker: Pregnant Woman Murdered By 'Live-In Partner', Body Buried In Pit At Rented House

Jaipur: Police on Sunday recovered the body of a woman buried in a pit dug inside a rented house in Bindayaka police station area of Jaipur. Officials said she was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, who she had identified as her husband.

The shocking incident came to light almost three days after the alleged murder, when the landlord noticed foul smell coming from inside the house and informed police on Sunday.

The deceased woman has been identified as Kiran (32), who, police said, was six months pregnant. Accused Pravesh happens to be a 22-year-old, officials added.

Speaking on the incident, Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran said, "Deceased Kiran had moved into the house in Prestige Colony under Bindayaka police station area about two months ago with Pravesh. The couple had told the landlord that they were husband and wife. Kiran was a native of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh and was six months pregnant. Pravesh, who also hails from Uttar Pradesh, worked in a factory."

After the crime, Pravesh locked the house and fled. When the landlord arrived on Sunday and noticed a foul odour coming from inside, he informed the police. A team from Bindayaka police station reached the spot and found that the soil in the courtyard had been dug up. "The woman's body was buried there, with one hand visible above the ground. The body was retrieved and taken to the mortuary at Kanwatia Hospital," the official said.