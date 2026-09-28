Rajasthan Shocker: Pregnant Woman Murdered By 'Live-In Partner', Body Buried In Pit At Rented House
Preliminary investigation suggests that the accused murdered the pregnant woman, dug a pit, and buried the body before fleeing the scene, reports Vikas Kumar Vyas.
Published : September 28, 2026 at 8:30 AM IST
Jaipur: Police on Sunday recovered the body of a woman buried in a pit dug inside a rented house in Bindayaka police station area of Jaipur. Officials said she was allegedly murdered by her live-in partner, who she had identified as her husband.
The shocking incident came to light almost three days after the alleged murder, when the landlord noticed foul smell coming from inside the house and informed police on Sunday.
The deceased woman has been identified as Kiran (32), who, police said, was six months pregnant. Accused Pravesh happens to be a 22-year-old, officials added.
Speaking on the incident, Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran said, "Deceased Kiran had moved into the house in Prestige Colony under Bindayaka police station area about two months ago with Pravesh. The couple had told the landlord that they were husband and wife. Kiran was a native of the Barabanki district in Uttar Pradesh and was six months pregnant. Pravesh, who also hails from Uttar Pradesh, worked in a factory."
After the crime, Pravesh locked the house and fled. When the landlord arrived on Sunday and noticed a foul odour coming from inside, he informed the police. A team from Bindayaka police station reached the spot and found that the soil in the courtyard had been dug up. "The woman's body was buried there, with one hand visible above the ground. The body was retrieved and taken to the mortuary at Kanwatia Hospital," the official said.
The DCP said that the landlord arrived on Sunday to check on the property and found the house locked from the outside. "When he inquired with the neighbours, he could not gather any information about the tenants, Pravesh and Kiran. Upon noticing a foul smell, he went inside and discovered a pit dug in the courtyard. Upon spotting a woman's hand protruding from the soil, he alerted the police," the DCP said.
Preliminary investigation suggests that Pravesh murdered Kiran, dug a pit, and buried the body. He stayed there for a day or two before locking up and fleeing. "The body appears to be about three days old. The woman was approximately six months pregnant. There are no visible external injury marks on the body. On-site investigation revealed that salt had been sprinkled over the body. Information also indicates that Pravesh left the house on Sunday," the DCP added.
Meanwhile, an FSL team was called in to the scene to collect evidence. DCP Kiran said, "A manhunt has been launched to trace Pravesh who has gone absconding. Information is being gathered by scrutinising footage from CCTV cameras in the vicinity of the crime scene. Technical analysis and intelligence from the police's informant network are also being utilised to trace him. This apart, police are questioning his factory colleagues and local residents about him."
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