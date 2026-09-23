ETV Bharat / state

Woman Gives Birth In Moving Train In Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur

Representational image ( ETV Bharat )

Sawai Madhopur: A 26-year-old woman traveling on train number 22674 Mannargudi-Jodhpur Express gave birth to a baby boy. Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain stated that the female passenger, Sharda, was traveling to Jodhpur in a general class coach with her husband and five or six female family members. After the train departed Kota station at around 5:35 am on Wednesday, she suddenly experienced labor pains. A passenger immediately alerted the Kota Commercial Control Room to the situation through Rail Madad. Upon receiving information, the Kota Commercial Control Room alerted the Sawai Madhopur station management. Station Manager Deshraj Meena, without delay, informed the medical team from the Railway Hospital and arranged for necessary medical assistance at the station. The baby boy born to Sharda (ETV Bharat)