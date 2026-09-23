Woman Gives Birth In Moving Train In Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur
The railway authorities worked in tandem to ensure the woman did not face any issues and ensured the delivery safely.
Published : September 23, 2026 at 11:02 PM IST
Sawai Madhopur: A 26-year-old woman traveling on train number 22674 Mannargudi-Jodhpur Express gave birth to a baby boy.
Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Saurabh Jain stated that the female passenger, Sharda, was traveling to Jodhpur in a general class coach with her husband and five or six female family members. After the train departed Kota station at around 5:35 am on Wednesday, she suddenly experienced labor pains. A passenger immediately alerted the Kota Commercial Control Room to the situation through Rail Madad.
Upon receiving information, the Kota Commercial Control Room alerted the Sawai Madhopur station management. Station Manager Deshraj Meena, without delay, informed the medical team from the Railway Hospital and arranged for necessary medical assistance at the station.
Meanwhile, the woman gave birth to a baby boy on the moving train. Upon reaching Sawai Madhopur station at around 6:40 am, a team comprising Senior Divisional Medical Officer Dr Ramraj Meena, Women's Health Assistant Kavita, Senior Nursing Superintendent Javed Khan, and Night Watchman Dinesh arrived at the coach and conducted a medical examination of the mother and newborn. Both were found to be healthy.
The medical team provided the woman with necessary treatment and medications after delivery. The doctor advised Sharda to disembark and seek hospitalization for the safety of herself and the newborn. However, Sharda expressed her desire to continue her journey to Jodhpur with her family. Based on information received through "Rail Madad," excellent coordination between the Kota Commercial Control Room, Sawai Madhopur station management, and the railway medical team ensured timely medical assistance was provided to the female passenger and the newborn.
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