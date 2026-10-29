ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Dies During Alleged Illegal Abortion In Jharkhand; 2 Arrested

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Dhanbad: The owner of a private clinic and the husband of a 26-year-old pregnant woman were arrested on Thursday after she died while undergoing an alleged illegal abortion at Katras in Dhanbad district, police said. The woman, a resident of Chalkari within Peterwar police station limits in Bokaro district, was brought to a private clinic at Shyamdih Chowk by her husband, Sonu Kewat, police said.

"The deceased woman's father, Rajendra Kewat, has lodged a written complaint at Katras police station, alleging that the clinic, operated by Sachin Kumar Kewat, carried out the treatment and abortion illegally and negligently, without the presence of a qualified specialist doctor," Baghmara SDPO Ajit Kumar Vimal said.

In the complaint, Kewat alleged that his daughter's condition deteriorated during the illegal abortion procedure. According to the complaint, the woman's condition deteriorated during the procedure due to excessive bleeding. She was subsequently taken to a nearby hospital, Sanjeevani, where doctors declared her dead, police said. Following the incident, family members staged a demonstration outside Dhanbad Sadar Hospital, demanding action against those responsible. Vimal said police arrested Sachin Kumar Kewat and Sonu Kewat following an initial investigation.