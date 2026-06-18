Pregnant Woman Dies At Ahmedabad Hospital, Family Alleges Medical Negligence
The woman and her unborn child died at the hospital, with relatives alleging medical negligence and hospital authorities rejecting the claim.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Ahmedabad: A 35-year-old pregnant woman died at Shardaben Hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, while her family led allegations of medical negligence and demanded a police investigation into the incident.
The deceased, identified as Priyaben Patni, a resident of Bapunagar, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after experiencing labour pain. Her family members alleged that despite repeated requests, doctors failed to perform a Caesarean section and did not respond adequately as her condition deteriorated.
According to relatives, Priyaben was admitted around noon and was under observation. They claimed her condition worsened during the night, but medical staff did not take timely action. She died around 4 AM on Thursday, while the baby also could not be saved.
Following the death, a large number of family members and local residents gathered at the hospital, alleging negligence and demanding action against those responsible.
However, hospital authorities rejected the allegations. Hospital Superintendent Dr Hetal Vora said the woman was a high-risk pregnancy case as she was 35 years old and carrying her third child.
“She was under constant observation. She was able to go to the bathroom on her own, but at 3:30 AM, her condition deteriorated, and her water sac ruptured. Priyaben was immediately attended to, but it was discovered that her breathing rate and heartbeat had slowed down. Our medical and anaesthesia teams were present. They immediately put her on a ventilator support, but both the mother and unborn child could not be saved,” he said.
Vora added that the exact cause of death would be determined only after a post-mortem examination. Preliminary medical assessment suggests the possibility of a rare complication in which fluid or clotting material enters the lungs, causing sudden respiratory distress, she said.
Family members have sought an investigation into the circumstances leading to the death.
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