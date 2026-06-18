ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Dies At Ahmedabad Hospital, Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Ahmedabad: A 35-year-old pregnant woman died at Shardaben Hospital in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, while her family led allegations of medical negligence and demanded a police investigation into the incident.

The deceased, identified as Priyaben Patni, a resident of Bapunagar, was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday after experiencing labour pain. Her family members alleged that despite repeated requests, doctors failed to perform a Caesarean section and did not respond adequately as her condition deteriorated.

According to relatives, Priyaben was admitted around noon and was under observation. They claimed her condition worsened during the night, but medical staff did not take timely action. She died around 4 AM on Thursday, while the baby also could not be saved.

Following the death, a large number of family members and local residents gathered at the hospital, alleging negligence and demanding action against those responsible.

However, hospital authorities rejected the allegations. Hospital Superintendent Dr Hetal Vora said the woman was a high-risk pregnancy case as she was 35 years old and carrying her third child.