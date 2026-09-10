Pregnant Woman Beaten To Death By Husband In UP's Hardoi; Mother Of 2 killed In Agra
The incident occurred in Mayora village, where 24-year-old Kiran allegedly had an argument with her husband Vishal Pal, who beat her with a stick.
By PTI
Published : September 10, 2026 at 12:09 AM IST|
Updated : September 10, 2026 at 12:24 AM IST
Hardoi/ Agra: Two women were allegedly killed by their husbands in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday. In Hardoi's Bilgram, a seven-month pregnant woman was allegedly beaten to death with a stick by her husband, they said.
The incident occurred on Tuesday evening in Mayora village, where 24-year-old Kiran allegedly had an argument with her husband Vishal Pal, who beat her with a stick.
The couple, married around three years ago, have a one-year-old daughter. Pal's mother, Prema, who tried to intervene, was also assaulted. Neighbours alerted the police after hearing screams. Kiran was taken to a community health centre in Bilgram, where doctors declared her dead.
The police sent the body for post-mortem and detained Vishal. Additional Superintendent of Police (East) Subodh Gautam said further legal action would be taken on the family's complaint and the investigation.
In Agra, a 30-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her husband and his family over dowry in Khandouli area, police said. The incident took place in Pili Pokhar village on Tuesday, with the victim identified as Kiran. She had married Vivek in 2018, and the couple had two sons. According to her brother, Lalit, the family had spent around Rs 30 lakh on the marriage, but Vivek and his relatives allegedly demanded more.
The police said Kiran was allegedly attacked with an iron rod before her throat was slit with a knife. Her husband and his family fled with the couple's two sons after the killing.
Assistant Commissioner of Police Devesh Kumar said Kiran's body was found in a bloodied state with multiple injury marks.
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