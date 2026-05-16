Pregnant Woman Beaten To Death By Alcoholic Husband In Chhattisgarh’s Surguja
Family members alleged that after killing his wife, the accused tied her body to a motorcycle and brought it to Surguja Medical College Hospital
Published : May 16, 2026 at 10:43 PM IST
Surguja: A man allegedly beat his pregnant wife to death, who was three months pregnant at the time of the incident, according to doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination.
Family members alleged that after killing his wife, the accused tied her body to a motorcycle and brought it to Surguja Medical College Hospital before fleeing the scene.
According to the victim’s relatives, they received a phone call around 11 pm from an unknown person informing them about the woman’s death. When they reached the hospital, the victim’s young daughter narrated the incident to them.
Relatives said the accused was an alcoholic and assaulted his wife after consuming liquor. Despite repeated incidents of violence, the family had hoped the disputes between the couple would eventually stop.
Speaking about the post-mortem findings, Dr. Santu Bagh, autopsy surgeon at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Surguja Medical College, said the woman had suffered more than 18 serious injuries across her body.
“The victim was three months pregnant. There were severe injuries on the lower part of her body caused by an iron rod. Excessive bleeding led to her death. All necessary forensic evidence has been preserved and the detailed post-mortem report will be handed over to police,” the doctor said.
Family members alleged that the accused violently attacked the woman inside their home. According to the victim’s eight-year-old daughter, the accused repeatedly slammed her mother’s head against a wooden cot. Relatives claimed strands of the victim’s hair were also found stuck to the cot.
The victim’s family said the woman had returned home after collecting firewood from a nearby forest and was eating food when her husband allegedly came home drunk and started assaulting her.
The woman, who reportedly had a love marriage with the accused, had allegedly been facing domestic abuse since her marriage. She is survived by four children.
Police said the accused fled after abandoning the body at the hospital, reportedly telling relatives he was leaving for Raipur for some work. A search operation has now been launched to trace and arrest him.
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