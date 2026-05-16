ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman Beaten To Death By Alcoholic Husband In Chhattisgarh’s Surguja

Surguja: A man allegedly beat his pregnant wife to death, who was three months pregnant at the time of the incident, according to doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination.

Family members alleged that after killing his wife, the accused tied her body to a motorcycle and brought it to Surguja Medical College Hospital before fleeing the scene.

According to the victim’s relatives, they received a phone call around 11 pm from an unknown person informing them about the woman’s death. When they reached the hospital, the victim’s young daughter narrated the incident to them.

Relatives said the accused was an alcoholic and assaulted his wife after consuming liquor. Despite repeated incidents of violence, the family had hoped the disputes between the couple would eventually stop.

Speaking about the post-mortem findings, Dr. Santu Bagh, autopsy surgeon at the Department of Forensic Medicine, Surguja Medical College, said the woman had suffered more than 18 serious injuries across her body.