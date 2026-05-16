ETV Bharat / state

'Shocking': Pregnant Woman Assaulted, Force-Fed Abortion Pills By Husband In Rajasthan; Dead

Jaipur: A 41-year-old pregnant woman was allegedly beaten and forcibly administered abortion pills by her husband in Rajasthan's Bhilwara district, leading to her death, police said on Saturday.

An official -- part of the medical team that conducted the post-mortem -- described the condition of the body as "shocking", with more than a dozen injury marks on the head, face, waist and private parts indicating "sustained violence". There were also signs of forced abortion, he said.

The incident took place in the BSL Colony area under Hamirgarh police station limits on Wednesday night, where the accused, Gopi Singh Yadav, allegedly assaulted his five-month pregnant wife Roli Devi.

According to police, the woman sustained severe injuries during the assault, leading to a miscarriage and excessive bleeding, which ultimately caused her death. The couple's 14-year-old daughter, in her statement to police, alleged that her father began beating her mother in the morning and continued intermittently throughout the day.

She further alleged that the accused man went to the market during the day, brought abortion pills and forcibly administered them to the victim, worsening her condition. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Harjeeram said a case has been registered based on the daughter's statement and the accused husband, a native of Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested.