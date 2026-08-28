ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Woman, Newborn Baby Die In MP Hospital; Family Alleges Negligence

Rewa: A pregnant woman and her newborn baby died allegedly due to negligence of staff at the Government Gandhi Memorial Hospital in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh.

Family of the deceased woman has alleged that doctors and paramedics demanded Rs 30,000 for the delivery and blamed the staff for murder. Kalpana Mishra, a resident of Hatwa village under the Baikunthpur police station area, was admitted to the hospital on August 25. The woman who was taken to the operating theater died along with the baby during delivery.

Ramshiromani Mishra, the father of the deceased, said the woman who was taken to the hospital for delivery came out from the delivery room crying that she "would be killed".

Mishra said that his daughter was initially pushed out of the ward as a nurse remarked that she had no money and should be taken out. "My daughter's condition was stable until 4 pm on August 25, but it began to deteriorate thereafter. She was taken to the labour room but came out weeping a short while later crying that she would be killed. The newborn baby did not survive after delivery, which was carried out through surgery."

Family members have alleged that the hospital management is attempting to shield the doctor and nurses who were negligent in their duties.