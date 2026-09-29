ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Lioness Brought From Nandankanan Dies At Kolkata's Alipore Zoo

Kolkata: A pregnant lioness brought from the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha to Kolkata's Alipore Zoo has died while undergoing treatment at the zoo hospital, officials said on Tuesday.

The 4.5-year-old lioness, who was shifted about two years ago, passed away on Monday, while the exact cause of her death remains unknown.

Zoo sources revealed that she had been suffering from an infection in her leg for some time, due to which the fur and skin were sloughing off the infected area. Initially, she was being treated within her enclosure.

However, when her condition deteriorated on Sunday, she was taken to the veterinary hospital opposite the zoo in an ambulance. Despite the best efforts of the team of veterinarians, she could not be saved.

Following an autopsy, her remains were cremated at Garchumuk in Howrah on Monday. Zoo sources indicated that the cause could only be confirmed once the post-mortem report is received, though officials have declined to make an official statement on the matter.

Meanwhile, the sudden death has raised questions regarding the zoo's medical care system. Experts believe the outcome might have been different had her illness been detected earlier and treated promptly.