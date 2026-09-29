Pregnant Lioness Brought From Nandankanan Dies At Kolkata's Alipore Zoo
The 4.5-year-old lioness had been suffering from an infection in her leg, due to which the fur and skin were sloughing off the infected area.
Published : September 29, 2026 at 1:33 PM IST
Kolkata: A pregnant lioness brought from the Nandankanan Zoological Park in Odisha to Kolkata's Alipore Zoo has died while undergoing treatment at the zoo hospital, officials said on Tuesday.
The 4.5-year-old lioness, who was shifted about two years ago, passed away on Monday, while the exact cause of her death remains unknown.
Zoo sources revealed that she had been suffering from an infection in her leg for some time, due to which the fur and skin were sloughing off the infected area. Initially, she was being treated within her enclosure.
However, when her condition deteriorated on Sunday, she was taken to the veterinary hospital opposite the zoo in an ambulance. Despite the best efforts of the team of veterinarians, she could not be saved.
Following an autopsy, her remains were cremated at Garchumuk in Howrah on Monday. Zoo sources indicated that the cause could only be confirmed once the post-mortem report is received, though officials have declined to make an official statement on the matter.
Meanwhile, the sudden death has raised questions regarding the zoo's medical care system. Experts believe the outcome might have been different had her illness been detected earlier and treated promptly.
Alipore zoo has long been attempting to breed lions. A pair, Shruti and Vishwas, brought from the Nehru Zoological Park in Hyderabad produced three cubs in 2019, but there have been no new births since then.
In August 2024, a male and a female lion were brought from Nandankanan, and zoo authorities had high hopes for breeding from this new pair. However, last July, the male lion named 'Vishwas' died due to age-related ailments.
With the untimely death of the lioness, the lion population at Alipore Zoo has dropped to four — one male and three females.
The three lionesses include Shruti and her two daughters. However, due to advanced age, there is virtually no possibility of breeding and plans to initiate a breeding program by bringing in new lions from outside face a significant challenge.
Meanwhile, sources said the zoo's only male lion has become listless after losing his companion, and his food intake has also decreased.
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