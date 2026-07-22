Pregnant Gangetic Dolphin Rescued From UP Canal, Released Into Rapti River
Teams from the Uttar Pradesh forest department, Gorakhpur Zoo, TSA Foundation, the irrigation department and police jointly carried out the rescue operation
By PTI
Published : July 22, 2026 at 1:06 PM IST
New Delhi: A pregnant Gangetic dolphin trapped in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district for three days was rescued and released into the Rapti river with the help of a dolphin rescue ambulance, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) said on Tuesday.
The dolphin, about 7.2 feet in length and weighing 147 kg, was stranded in a canal at Partawal near Gorakhpur. An initial rescue attempt had failed before authorities mounted a coordinated operation on Monday, the NMCG said in a post on X.
"India's national aquatic animal -- often described as the soul of the Ganga -- was caught between life and death in the rain-swollen canal. An initial rescue attempt had also failed," the NMCG said.
गंगा की सेहत का पैमाना है डॉल्फिन, और आज इंसानियत ने उसका कर्ज चुकाया।— Namami Gange (@cleanganganmcg) July 21, 2026
तीन दिन से महाराजगंज, गोरखपुर के परतावल के एक नहर में लगभग 7.2 फुट लंबी और 147 किलो वजनी एक गर्भवती गांगेय डॉल्फिन फंसी थी। भारत की राष्ट्रीय जलीय जीव, जिसे सदियों से गंगा की आत्मा कहा जाता रहा है, तेज बारिश… pic.twitter.com/z7eakv99f4
According to the mission, teams from the Uttar Pradesh forest department, Gorakhpur Zoo, TSA Foundation, the irrigation department and police jointly carried out the rescue operation on Monday. A 20-km green corridor was created from Bhathat to Rajghat to facilitate the movement of the Ganga Dolphin Rescue Ambulance, enabling the animal to be transported safely over a distance of 52 km to the Rapti river.
"One hour and five minutes. Fifty-two kilometres. And finally, the safety of the Rapti River, where the dolphin breathed the air of freedom once again," the post read.
"The Gangetic dolphin is a barometer of the Ganga's health," the NMCG said, describing the species as a living indicator of a healthy river ecosystem.
The mission said the rescue ambulance, launched earlier this year under the Namami Gange programme, once again played a critical role in saving the endangered aquatic mammal.
A similar rescue operation was carried out in May using the dolphin rescue ambulance, when an adult male Gangetic dolphin trapped in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district was rescued after a 13-hour operation by the Uttar Pradesh Forest Department and the TSA Foundation before being released into the Rapti river.
The dolphin rescue ambulance functions as a mobile intensive care unit equipped with specialised equipment for emergency rescue and transportation of stranded Gangetic dolphins.
Union Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil launched the Dolphin Rescue Ambulance in January at the Wildlife Institute of India under the Centre's aquatic biodiversity conservation initiatives of the Namami Gange Mission. According to official estimates, India is home to around 6,324 Gangetic dolphins.
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