ETV Bharat / state

Pregnant Gangetic Dolphin Rescued From UP Canal, Released Into Rapti River

New Delhi: A pregnant Gangetic dolphin trapped in a canal in Uttar Pradesh's Maharajganj district for three days was rescued and released into the Rapti river with the help of a dolphin rescue ambulance, the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) said on Tuesday.

The dolphin, about 7.2 feet in length and weighing 147 kg, was stranded in a canal at Partawal near Gorakhpur. An initial rescue attempt had failed before authorities mounted a coordinated operation on Monday, the NMCG said in a post on X.

"India's national aquatic animal -- often described as the soul of the Ganga -- was caught between life and death in the rain-swollen canal. An initial rescue attempt had also failed," the NMCG said.

According to the mission, teams from the Uttar Pradesh forest department, Gorakhpur Zoo, TSA Foundation, the irrigation department and police jointly carried out the rescue operation on Monday. A 20-km green corridor was created from Bhathat to Rajghat to facilitate the movement of the Ganga Dolphin Rescue Ambulance, enabling the animal to be transported safely over a distance of 52 km to the Rapti river.