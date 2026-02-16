Pregnant Bank Staff Murdered By Husband In Haryana's Jhajjar
The deceased's family alleged she was killed by her husband who used to quarrel with doubting her character.
Published : February 16, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Jhajjar: A pregnant bank employee from Hansi, near Pahsor village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was allegedly killed by her husband.
The victim, Mehak had got married to Anshul Dhawan, a resident of Hisar, around four months back. While Mehak worked at a private bank in Gurugram, Anshul, is a Chartered Accountant. Police said Anshul has been arrested. As per a complaint filed by the deceased's brother Akshay, on February 14, Mahek and Anshul were in Hisar and had left for Gurugram by car at around 7 pm the next day.
"At around 10 pm, Anshul's father, Ramesh, called us and said Mehak had died in a road mishap near Jhajjar. However, when we reached the spot where the incident as described by Anshul's father occurred, we found Mehak's body with deep marks sustained from a sharp-edged weapon on it. It was not an accident but a premeditated murder," Akshay stated in the complaint.
He told police that Anshul, had previously quarreled with Mehak and doubted her character. Police then detained and questioned Anshul. Initially, Anshul gave conflicting statements and later after sustained interrogation confessed to have killed his wife.
Mehak's sister, Shruti said, "My sister was two months pregnant. We were told everything was fine between her and Anshul. We want justice for our sister, and the accused should receive the harshest punishment." Police said a case has been registered and investigation into the incident is on.
