Pregnant Bank Staff Murdered By Husband In Haryana's Jhajjar

Jhajjar: A pregnant bank employee from Hansi, near Pahsor village in Haryana's Jhajjar district, was allegedly killed by her husband.

The victim, Mehak had got married to Anshul Dhawan, a resident of Hisar, around four months back. While Mehak worked at a private bank in Gurugram, Anshul, is a Chartered Accountant. Police said Anshul has been arrested. As per a complaint filed by the deceased's brother Akshay, on February 14, Mahek and Anshul were in Hisar and had left for Gurugram by car at around 7 pm the next day.

"At around 10 pm, Anshul's father, Ramesh, called us and said Mehak had died in a road mishap near Jhajjar. However, when we reached the spot where the incident as described by Anshul's father occurred, we found Mehak's body with deep marks sustained from a sharp-edged weapon on it. It was not an accident but a premeditated murder," Akshay stated in the complaint.