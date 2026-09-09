Precious Offerings To Banke Bihari 'Not Used' During Festivities; Panel Formed To Trace Valuables
The panel will look into why the valuable articles offered to the deity were not used during special occasions and where they are currently kept.
By PTI
Published : September 9, 2026 at 7:28 PM IST
Mathura: A three-member panel has been constituted to ascertain the whereabouts of gold, silver and gem-studded swings, chariots, boats and thrones offered to the deity at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple, after questions were raised over their alleged non-use during festivals and special occasions.
The decision was taken at the 19th meeting of the Supreme Court-mandated high-powered committee overseeing the temple's management, on Tuesday evening, according to a statement issued by the district information office.
The panel comprises the Mathura senior superintendent of police, vice-chairperson of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority and the municipal commissioner. It will look into why the valuable articles offered to the deity were not used during special occasions as per temple traditions, and where they are currently kept.
The meeting was chaired by retired Allahabad High Court judge and committee chairperson Ashok Kumar. The committee also discussed alleged irregularities in the temple's management and the process of receiving offerings made by devotees.
The committee stressed that the system should operate in accordance with Supreme Court directions and the sanctity of the temple. The committee also urged sevayats (servitors) to ensure that the deity's adornment and worship are grand, in keeping with established traditions.
Questions were also raised over the quality and distribution of prasad. The committee decided that 'pedas' and garlands would not be thrown towards the deity. The practice of tying 'pedas' to 'rakhis' and throwing them towards the deity during Raksha Bandhan was termed inappropriate.
The committee stressed that prasad should be delivered to devotees in a dignified and organised manner. A new arrangement for flower decoration at the temple was also discussed, but sevayats did not agree to the proposal, according to the statement.
The temple's banking arrangements also figured in discussions. Sevayat member Himanshu Goswami said members sought documents after it was pointed out that funds were allegedly being deposited in a private bank despite the committee's previous direction against it.
The members also sought details of works undertaken by banks for the benefit of the temple and devotees, and the expenditure incurred on such activities since the committee took charge.
The Supreme Court had constituted the high-powered committee under the chairmanship of retired Allahabad High Court judge Ashok Kumar to streamline the management of Banke Bihari temple. The committee has since held periodic meetings to review temple administration and facilities for devotees.
Also Read