ETV Bharat / state

Precious Offerings To Banke Bihari 'Not Used' During Festivities; Panel Formed To Trace Valuables

Mathura: A three-member panel has been constituted to ascertain the whereabouts of gold, silver and gem-studded swings, chariots, boats and thrones offered to the deity at Vrindavan's Banke Bihari temple, after questions were raised over their alleged non-use during festivals and special occasions.

The decision was taken at the 19th meeting of the Supreme Court-mandated high-powered committee overseeing the temple's management, on Tuesday evening, according to a statement issued by the district information office.

The panel comprises the Mathura senior superintendent of police, vice-chairperson of the Mathura-Vrindavan Development Authority and the municipal commissioner. It will look into why the valuable articles offered to the deity were not used during special occasions as per temple traditions, and where they are currently kept.

The meeting was chaired by retired Allahabad High Court judge and committee chairperson Ashok Kumar. The committee also discussed alleged irregularities in the temple's management and the process of receiving offerings made by devotees.

The committee stressed that the system should operate in accordance with Supreme Court directions and the sanctity of the temple. The committee also urged sevayats (servitors) to ensure that the deity's adornment and worship are grand, in keeping with established traditions.