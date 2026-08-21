ETV Bharat / state

47-Year-Old Preacher Awarded Four Death Sentences By POCSO Court

Tirunelveli: The Nellai POCSO Special Court today has awarded four death sentences to a 47-year-old preacher allegedly for sexually assaulting four minor girls.

Preacher S Abraham, against whom the Tirunelveli Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Court sentenced, ran a Christian prayer church at Mela Ilanthaikulam near Gangaikondan Thevarkulam in the district.

The victims, aged 8, 12 and 13, were lured onto the premises under the guise of conducting moral science and Bible classes during their school vacation, and after committing the crime, he threatened the four girls with dire consequences if they revealed the abuse, according to the prosecution.

He was arrested on July 5, 2022, following complaints by the victims' parents with the Tirunelveli Rural All Women Police. During the interrogation of Abraham, it was revealed that he had sexually harassed four girls who had come to the church.