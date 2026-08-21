47-Year-Old Preacher Awarded Four Death Sentences By POCSO Court
Preacher S Abraham was arrested on July 5, 2022, following complaints by the victims' parents with the Tirunelveli Rural All Women Police.
Published : August 21, 2026 at 12:16 PM IST
Tirunelveli: The Nellai POCSO Special Court today has awarded four death sentences to a 47-year-old preacher allegedly for sexually assaulting four minor girls.
Preacher S Abraham, against whom the Tirunelveli Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Court sentenced, ran a Christian prayer church at Mela Ilanthaikulam near Gangaikondan Thevarkulam in the district.
The victims, aged 8, 12 and 13, were lured onto the premises under the guise of conducting moral science and Bible classes during their school vacation, and after committing the crime, he threatened the four girls with dire consequences if they revealed the abuse, according to the prosecution.
He was arrested on July 5, 2022, following complaints by the victims' parents with the Tirunelveli Rural All Women Police. During the interrogation of Abraham, it was revealed that he had sexually harassed four girls who had come to the church.
When the case came up for hearing on Thursday (Aug 20), Special Court Judge K Suresh Kumar pronounced the capital punishment after finding the suspect "guilty beyond reasonable doubt" and classified the offence under the "rarest of rare" category.
The judge awarded four death sentences - one count for each victim- and a cumulative fine of Rs 52,000, observing that Abraham preyed on the very children he was expected to guide and showed no genuine remorse. The special court further directed the Tamil Nadu government to compensate the four survivors with a relief of Rs 10 lakh each.
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