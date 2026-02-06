ETV Bharat / state

Pre-Suicide Video Of Indore Boy Goes Viral Ahead Of Valentine’s Day, Family Seeks Probe

Indore: Ahead of Valentine’s Day, a disturbing video has surfaced on social media in Indore. The video, allegedly recorded by the deceased before taking his life, has gone viral and sparked emotional reactions online.

The incident pertains to the MIG police station area, where a young man died by suicide on April 5, 2025. Nearly ten months after the incident, a 12-minute video recorded by the youth himself has been recovered from his mobile phone and is now circulating on social media.

According to family members, the video was found two days ago while they were checking the photos and videos stored on the deceased’s mobile phone. In the video, the boy identified as Manish Yadav, speaks at length about being betrayed by his girlfriend, with whom he claimed to have been in a relationship for nearly ten years. He appears distressed and emotionally broken in the recording.

Family members said the video was first submitted to the police with a request for investigation. However, when they felt the matter was not being taken seriously, they decided to post the video on social media to seek attention and justice.

In the video, Manish claims that his girlfriend, a resident of the same area, stopped communicating with him after her family fixed her marriage with a man from Dewas. He alleges that after the engagement was finalised, she stopped responding to his calls and messages, which pushed him into depression. He said he made repeated attempts to contact her but failed.