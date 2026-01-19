ETV Bharat / state

Prayagraj Kumbh Mela-Like Mahamagha Festival Begins In Kerala; Kalachakra Bali Ritual Revived After 100 Years

Malappuram: The Mahakumbh Mela-like Thirunavaya Kumbh Mela began on Monday on the banks of the Bharathapuzha (Nila River). The Mahamagha festival at the Thirunavaya Navamukunda Temple officially commenced around 11 am on January 19 with the hoisting of the ceremonial flag.

The Mahamagha Mahotsavam will continue until February 3. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar hoisted the sacred Dharma flag to mark the launch of the festival. Mahamagha Sabha President Mahamandaleshwar Swami Anandavanam Bharathi said all preparations for the smooth conduct of the rituals and ceremonies are done.

The Mahamagha festival at Thirunavaya, organised by the Juna Akhada, began with the completion of yajnas and rituals at the Navamukunda Temple on Sunday, January 18.

Devotees from across Kerala and other parts of the country participated in the ceremonies. The ceremony was conducted under the guidance of Swami Abhinava Balananda Bhairava. On Friday, January 16, the Veerasadhana ritual of the Pitrayana was held under the leadership of Acharya Ayyanippulli Vaishakh.

It is believed these rituals aim to purify karmic influences, elevate individuals spiritually and ensure protection and blessings for future generations.

Rare Kalachakra Bali Ritual Re-Enacted After A Hundred Years

The main attraction on the concluding day of the yagna was the rare Kalachakra Bali, which had not been performed for over a hundred years. The ritual took place on Sunday, January 18, on the holy banks of the Bharathapuzha.

The ceremony was conducted based on traditional knowledge passed down through generations. From 6 PM to 11 PM, the Kalachakra Bali was performed under the leadership of Acharya Kunjiraman Panicker. Earlier in the morning, the Shmashana Shraddha (Pitrayana) was conducted under the guidance of Acharya Korappath Ramesh from Aivar Math.

These rituals are believed to bring peace and spiritual elevation to ancestors. Traditional belief says that without blessings from ancestors, Goddess Bhuvaneshwari, and the serpent deities, human efforts will not succeed. Devotees joined both in person and through offerings. Registration was available for those who wanted to take part.