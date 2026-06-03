ETV Bharat / state

'Bunty-Babli Bahu Ne Maara': Message On Wall Of Prayagraj House Where Four Family Members Found Dead

A foul smell led police to a locked Prayagraj home where four family members were discovered dead under suspicious circumstances. ( Representational Image/IANS )

Prayagraj: Four members of a family were found dead inside a locked house in the South Malaka in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on Tuesday, with police suspecting murder after injury marks were found on the bodies.

The incident came to light after residents reported a foul smell coming from the house, which had remained locked for nearly three days. Following a call to the emergency helpline 112, police, forensic experts and a dog squad reached the spot.

After breaking open the lock, police found three decomposed bodies inside the house. One body was lying on the staircase, while two others were found in a room. During a subsequent search, a fourth body was recovered from a gift shop located on the ground floor of the building.

The deceased have been identified as Virendra Kumar Vaishya (70), his wife Anita Vaishya (65), their daughter Meenakshi (45), and son Abhishek, whose body was found in the shop.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, while forensic teams are collecting evidence from the scene.

Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ajay Pal Sharma said, "Information was received on the 112 number about a foul smell coming from a house in the South Malaka area. When the house was searched with the help of the forensic team, the bodies of Virendra Kumar Vaish, his wife and daughter were found in a decomposed state."

"They have been sent for post-mortem, and the forensic team is protecting the crime scene and collecting evidence," he added.

Family Dispute Under Investigation

According to police, Virendra had two sons, Ashwini and Abhishek, and a daughter, Meenakshi.

Investigators learned from neighbours and local shopkeepers that Ashwini had been disowned by his father around 15 to 20 years ago because of his alleged involvement in criminal activities. He had previously been jailed in a case in neighbouring Kaushambi district. Police are also verifying the status of his wife, who had served a jail term in a fraud case.