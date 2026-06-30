ETV Bharat / state

Prayagraj Court Awards Death Penalty To Man For Rape, Murder Of 3-Year-Old Girl

Prayagraj: A POCSO court here has awarded death penalty to a man for raping and murdering a three-year-old girl and also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him.

District Government Counsel Manoj Kumar Pandey said Additional Sessions Judge and Special Judge (POCSO) Vinod Kumar Chaurasia on Monday sentenced Gagan Kumar to death under relevant provisions of the IPC Sections 376A (rape resulting in death), 302 (murder) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to the prosecution, the court had reserved its verdict on June 8 after completion of arguments. It had convicted the accused on June 22.