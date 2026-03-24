Cold Storage Collapses In Prayagraj: Owner Detained, 17 Rescued Till Now, Debris Removal Underway
District Magistrate has set up an inquiry committee to probe into the incident and the preliminary report will be submitted in two days.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 2:19 PM IST
Prayagraj: Police on Tuesday detained the owner of the cold storage facility in Phaphamau area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district that collapsed on Monday, leaving four workers dead and 12 others injured.
Police said an FIR has been lodged against seven named persons and four to five unidentified individuals late Monday night in connection with this incident. The facility owner, Ansar Ahmad, who is also a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, has been detained for questioning, an official said.
The district administration has ordered an inquiry and a committee, headed by the ADM (Finance), has been formed. The preliminary report will be submitted within two days and the detained report in seven days.
According to officials, a total of 17 people have been successfully rescued since Monday. A combined force of three SDRF teams, one NDRF team from Varanasi, the fire brigade, medical teams and police personnel from several stations has been working tirelessly to conduct the rescue operations that continued throughout the night.
The facility began leaking ammonia gas, a development that made the rescue operation more challenging.
Local residents said that the building began to tilt to one side before its roof suddenly caved in. They also complained that continuous ammonia gas leakage since yesterday has made breathing difficult.
As per the administration, the facility possessed a valid license and an investigation is being conducted to determine whether safety standards and regulations were flouted.
Both the District Magistrate and the Police Commissioner are present at the site. The administration further said that strict action will be taken against those found responsible. Currently, the priority is the safe extraction of any more individuals who may still be trapped beneath the rubble, an official said.
District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma said that upon receiving information about the incident, the local administration and relief and rescue teams reached the site. The injured were admitted to the Bailey Medical College and Hospital. The exact cause of the accident will become clear only after the investigation is completed, he added.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have announced financial assistance to the injured and ex-gratia for the kin of the deceased.
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