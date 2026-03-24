ETV Bharat / state

Cold Storage Collapses In Prayagraj: Owner Detained, 17 Rescued Till Now, Debris Removal Underway

Prayagraj: Police on Tuesday detained the owner of the cold storage facility in Phaphamau area in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj district that collapsed on Monday, leaving four workers dead and 12 others injured.

Police said an FIR has been lodged against seven named persons and four to five unidentified individuals late Monday night in connection with this incident. The facility owner, Ansar Ahmad, who is also a former Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA, has been detained for questioning, an official said.

The district administration has ordered an inquiry and a committee, headed by the ADM (Finance), has been formed. The preliminary report will be submitted within two days and the detained report in seven days.

According to officials, a total of 17 people have been successfully rescued since Monday. A combined force of three SDRF teams, one NDRF team from Varanasi, the fire brigade, medical teams and police personnel from several stations has been working tirelessly to conduct the rescue operations that continued throughout the night.

The facility began leaking ammonia gas, a development that made the rescue operation more challenging.