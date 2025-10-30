Prayagraj Airport Offers Direct Daily Flights Only To Mumbai During Winter Schedule 2025
Prayagraj Airport management has asked passengers to check the new flight timings that have been revised as per the winter schedule.
Published : October 30, 2025 at 4:58 PM IST
Prayagraj: The winter schedule of Prayagraj Airport has come into force on October 26 and will remain in effect till March 28, 2026. During this period, Prayagraj Airport will have direct daily flight services only to Mumbai while timings of many flights have changed.
As per the new schedule, flights will operate from Prayagraj to only six cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.
Alliance Air that operates on the Bilaspur and Delhi routes has reduced its trips.
Prayagraj Airport director Mukesh Chandra Upadhyay said flights to Bilaspur will now operate only thrice a week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Wednesday, the flight will arrive in Prayagraj at 4:45 pm and depart for Bilaspur at 5:05 pm. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the flight from Bilaspur will arrive in Prayagraj at 10:45 am and depart for Bilaspur at 11:10 am.
On the other hand, flight from Prayagraj will now operate to Delhi only once a week, on Tuesday. It will arrive in Prayagraj from Delhi at 9:40 am and depart for Bilaspur at 10:05 am.
Airport management has urged passengers to know about the new flight timings in advance and arrive at the airport at least two hours before their scheduled flight departure. This will ensure smooth check-in and security checks, they said.
The winter schedule, issued by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is aimed at offering passengers greater convenience and flexibility.
