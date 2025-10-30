ETV Bharat / state

Prayagraj Airport Offers Direct Daily Flights Only To Mumbai During Winter Schedule 2025

Prayagraj: The winter schedule of Prayagraj Airport has come into force on October 26 and will remain in effect till March 28, 2026. During this period, Prayagraj Airport will have direct daily flight services only to Mumbai while timings of many flights have changed.

As per the new schedule, flights will operate from Prayagraj to only six cities namely Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Bilaspur, Hyderabad and Bhubaneswar.

Alliance Air that operates on the Bilaspur and Delhi routes has reduced its trips.

Prayagraj Airport director Mukesh Chandra Upadhyay said flights to Bilaspur will now operate only thrice a week, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. On Wednesday, the flight will arrive in Prayagraj at 4:45 pm and depart for Bilaspur at 5:05 pm. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, the flight from Bilaspur will arrive in Prayagraj at 10:45 am and depart for Bilaspur at 11:10 am.