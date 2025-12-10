ETV Bharat / state

Praveen Togadia Announces National Hindu Helpline During Jhalawar Visit

Jhalawar: Praveen Togadia, National President of the Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, reached Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Wednesday for a two-day visit. The reception was loud, festive. Hundreds of workers gathered at the railway station and at several points across the city to welcome him with garlands and drums.

Later, at a workers’ conference held at Indrajeet Villa, Togadia reviewed the organisation’s ongoing activities. He spoke about what comes next. The room listened.

Hindu Helpline Announced

Togadia revealed that the International Hindu Council has launched a nationwide Hindu Helpline. “Any Hindu, anywhere, if they need medical treatment, legal help, or any form of assistance, they can call, and help will be arranged immediately,” he said.

He added that after the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a saffron flag should now be hoisted in every Hindu home. He urged neighbourhoods to hold weekly collective Hanuman Chalisa recitations, saying such practices keep families healthy, safe, and free from worry.

He also appealed to people to follow the 30 principles of the Om Shri Parivar, simple daily routines like waking up early, offering prayers to the family deity, touching parents’ feet, worshipping God, watering the Tulsi plant, and feeding birds. Small things, but important, he said.