Praveen Togadia Announces National Hindu Helpline During Jhalawar Visit
During a visit to Jhalawar, Praveen Togadia of the Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, announced a Hindu helpline and reiterated Kashi-Mathura commitment.
Published : December 10, 2025 at 10:47 PM IST
Jhalawar: Praveen Togadia, National President of the Antar Rashtriya Hindu Parishad, reached Jhalawar, Rajasthan, on Wednesday for a two-day visit. The reception was loud, festive. Hundreds of workers gathered at the railway station and at several points across the city to welcome him with garlands and drums.
Later, at a workers’ conference held at Indrajeet Villa, Togadia reviewed the organisation’s ongoing activities. He spoke about what comes next. The room listened.
Hindu Helpline Announced
Togadia revealed that the International Hindu Council has launched a nationwide Hindu Helpline. “Any Hindu, anywhere, if they need medical treatment, legal help, or any form of assistance, they can call, and help will be arranged immediately,” he said.
He added that after the completion of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a saffron flag should now be hoisted in every Hindu home. He urged neighbourhoods to hold weekly collective Hanuman Chalisa recitations, saying such practices keep families healthy, safe, and free from worry.
He also appealed to people to follow the 30 principles of the Om Shri Parivar, simple daily routines like waking up early, offering prayers to the family deity, touching parents’ feet, worshipping God, watering the Tulsi plant, and feeding birds. Small things, but important, he said.
Commitment To Kashi And Mathura Reiterated
Togadia reminded the audience of the long-standing pledge regarding Ayodhya, Kashi, and Mathura. “One has been fulfilled. The other two will also be fulfilled,” he said.
He dismissed the Babri-like mosque controversy as a publicity stunt. “We dealt with the Mughals. Today, no one even mentions them,” he remarked. “Humayun, Babur… they came and went. But the saga of Maharana Pratap, of Mewar and Chittorgarh, that endures.”
He insisted that the Council is focusing on “real issues” concerning Hindus: housing, employment, good education, and fair crop prices for farmers. These, he said, form the core of their work.
Hundreds of workers from across the district attended the event. Togadia will continue his public outreach and organisational meetings in several parts of Jhalawar district on Thursday.