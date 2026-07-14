Prashant Kishor's Life, Education And Riches Through His Election Affidavit
Kishor listed his occupation as ‘political advisor and consultant’ in the affidavit and has movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 96 crore.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 14, 2026 at 2:24 AM IST
Patna: Whatever may be the outcome of the Bankipur Assembly by-poll, it has already achieved one thing. It has cleared several doubts about poll consultant – turned politician – turned Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor. Things he never talked about candidly tumbled out of his affidavit filed along with his nomination papers.
The 49-year-old politician contesting his first electoral battle from Bankipur is rich. He listed his occupation as ‘political advisor and consultant’ in the affidavit and has movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 96 crore, including Rs 65,570 cash in hand. He declared his source of income as business and profession, interest on savings, fixed deposits, and dividends from shares of different companies.
Among the immovable properties, the poll consultant owns a 3.2-acre dismantled rice mill at his native Konar village in Rohtas district of Bihar, a plot of land in the posh Pataliputra locality in Patna, a 4561 square feet property at Vasant Vihar in Delhi, three apartments at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, as well as ancestral residential property at Buxar and in his village.
He also fully owns a firm, Vedhas Ventures Private Limited. It donated Rs 85 crore to the JSP, Rs 50 lakh to the Jan Suraaj Foundation in 2024-25, and Rs 2.75 crore to the Joy of Giving Global Foundation in 2023-24. As far as jewellery is concerned, Prashant has just one emerald-studded gold ring worth Rs 1.35 lakh.
Prashant’s wife, Jahanvi Das, is an MBBS and works as a senior advisor for special projects at the Apollo Indraprastha Hospital in Delhi. She owns movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 102 crore. She also has 475 grams of gold and 200 grams of silver. It is unclear whether it is in the form of ornaments or bullion.
The couple’s son, Daibik Bhardwaj, is 16 and has movable assets worth Rs 7.19 lakh. They have no other dependents. Incidentally, Prashant showed an income of Rs 58.43 lakh during the financial year 2024-25 after donating Rs 10 crore to JSP under Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act, 1961. He declared an income of Rs 8.89 crore after donating Rs 50 lakh to the JSP in 2023-24. His total income was Rs 44.49 lakh in 2022-23, Rs 60.04 lakh in 2021-22 and Rs 8.67 lakh in 2020-21.
Prashant and Jahanvi also declared loans totalling Rs 9 crore between them. He paid Rs 4.45 crore as income tax between financial years 2020-21 and 2024-25, while she paid over Rs 32 lakh as income tax during this period.
Incidentally, the poll advisor has also paid GST (Goods and Services Tax) worth Rs 5.58 crore between financial years 2021-22 and 2025-26.
Education of Prashant
No, he is not an MBA, but completed a Master's in Healthcare Management from the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) in Hyderabad in 2003. The specialised healthcare management programme was developed in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, USA, and the Hinduja Hospital.
However, Prashant studied Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), from the University of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in 1999. He also completed an intensive French language course from Cavilam Vichy, Clermont Ferrand University in France in 2010.
He did his intermediate (Class XII board) from the Patna Science College in 1993 and matriculation (Class X board) from M.P. High School in Buxar in 1991.
Criminal offences
The JSP leader is facing eight criminal cases, including five registered at various police stations in Patna city, and one each in Saharsa, Bettiah and Muzaffarpur towns. All these were registered against him in 2024 and 2025.
These cases pertain to unlawful assembly, rioting, obstructing public servants from discharging their duties, causing obstruction to the public way, assault, use of criminal force, voluntarily causing hurt, abetment, criminal conspiracy, wrongful restraint, defamation, giving false information, cheating and criminal breach of trust.
Prashant has appealed in the Patna High Court about four of the five cases registered in Patna.
Prashant’s professional and political work
Prashant was associated with United Nations-funded health programmes for eight years between 2003 and 2011. He also worked in Chad as part of a UNICEF mission, but later joined the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi’s team.
He acquired fame for strategising for the BJP and its Prime Ministerial candidate Narendra Modi in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. He and his team were credited with the innovative campaign that included ‘chai pe charcha’ (discussion over tea), holographic projections of leaders during public meetings, use of mobile vans fitted with state-of-the-art television sets, run for unity, debates and intensive use of social media as a canvassing tool.
He later worked with Janata Dal United (JDU) president and former chief minister Nitish Kumar for the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections in which the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) trounced the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). He served as Nitish’s advisor and also dabbled in politics. He joined the JDU, became its national vice-president, but later fell out with the party as it again gravitated towards the BJP.
Since then, he has worked backstage for different parties – the Congress, YSR Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Trinamool Congress and others in various Lok Sabha and Assembly elections.
He launched the Jan Suraaj Campaign in Bihar in 2021, embarked on a Pad Yatra (march) and launched the JSP on October 2, 2024. His party contested 238 out of a total of 243 seats in the 2025 Bihar Assembly polls but failed to win any.
The Bankipur by-poll is going to be a litmus test for Prashant. It will show whether he has the capability, credibility and popularity to win an election for himself. The voting will be held on July 30, while the counting of votes will be on August 3.
What makes Prashant's foray into electoral politics more interesting is that he has chosen to storm the BJP fortress, with the present national president of the party, Nitin Nabin and his deceased father, Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha, winning the seat for nine consecutive times since 1995.
If Prashant succeeds, it will catapult him to the position of the Opposition leader, who can successfully take on the saffron party. A failure will leave him high and dry, staring at a very long road to redemption, as a master strategist who could read the pulse of contemporary politics.