ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishor's Life, Education And Riches Through His Election Affidavit

Patna: Whatever may be the outcome of the Bankipur Assembly by-poll, it has already achieved one thing. It has cleared several doubts about poll consultant – turned politician – turned Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor. Things he never talked about candidly tumbled out of his affidavit filed along with his nomination papers.

The 49-year-old politician contesting his first electoral battle from Bankipur is rich. He listed his occupation as ‘political advisor and consultant’ in the affidavit and has movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 96 crore, including Rs 65,570 cash in hand. He declared his source of income as business and profession, interest on savings, fixed deposits, and dividends from shares of different companies.

Among the immovable properties, the poll consultant owns a 3.2-acre dismantled rice mill at his native Konar village in Rohtas district of Bihar, a plot of land in the posh Pataliputra locality in Patna, a 4561 square feet property at Vasant Vihar in Delhi, three apartments at Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, as well as ancestral residential property at Buxar and in his village.

He also fully owns a firm, Vedhas Ventures Private Limited. It donated Rs 85 crore to the JSP, Rs 50 lakh to the Jan Suraaj Foundation in 2024-25, and Rs 2.75 crore to the Joy of Giving Global Foundation in 2023-24. As far as jewellery is concerned, Prashant has just one emerald-studded gold ring worth Rs 1.35 lakh.

Prashant’s wife, Jahanvi Das, is an MBBS and works as a senior advisor for special projects at the Apollo Indraprastha Hospital in Delhi. She owns movable and immovable assets worth over Rs 102 crore. She also has 475 grams of gold and 200 grams of silver. It is unclear whether it is in the form of ornaments or bullion.

The couple’s son, Daibik Bhardwaj, is 16 and has movable assets worth Rs 7.19 lakh. They have no other dependents. Incidentally, Prashant showed an income of Rs 58.43 lakh during the financial year 2024-25 after donating Rs 10 crore to JSP under Section 80GGC of the Income Tax Act, 1961. He declared an income of Rs 8.89 crore after donating Rs 50 lakh to the JSP in 2023-24. His total income was Rs 44.49 lakh in 2022-23, Rs 60.04 lakh in 2021-22 and Rs 8.67 lakh in 2020-21.

Prashant and Jahanvi also declared loans totalling Rs 9 crore between them. He paid Rs 4.45 crore as income tax between financial years 2020-21 and 2024-25, while she paid over Rs 32 lakh as income tax during this period.

Incidentally, the poll advisor has also paid GST (Goods and Services Tax) worth Rs 5.58 crore between financial years 2021-22 and 2025-26.

Education of Prashant

No, he is not an MBA, but completed a Master's in Healthcare Management from the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI) in Hyderabad in 2003. The specialised healthcare management programme was developed in collaboration with Johns Hopkins University, USA, and the Hinduja Hospital.

However, Prashant studied Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA), from the University of Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh in 1999. He also completed an intensive French language course from Cavilam Vichy, Clermont Ferrand University in France in 2010.

He did his intermediate (Class XII board) from the Patna Science College in 1993 and matriculation (Class X board) from M.P. High School in Buxar in 1991.

Criminal offences