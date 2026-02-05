Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Moves SC Challenging Bihar Elections, Seeks Fresh Polls
The Jan Suraaj Party has filed a plea challenging the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 on account of illegal practices and sought to hold fresh elections.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : February 5, 2026 at 12:29 PM IST|
Updated : February 5, 2026 at 1:04 PM IST
New Delhi: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, claiming that the state government’s direct transfer of ₹10,000 to women voters during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amounted to a calculated attempt to unduly influence the electorate. The party has sought fresh polls in the state.
The plea filed through advocate Aditya Singh said in the present case, the Bihar government after the proclamation of the MCC on October 6, 2025 i.e. during the M.C.C., misused its power and much against the principles of free and fair elections, freshly enrolled 25-35 lakhs (estimated) of beneficiaries in the scheme which is a DBT scheme.
The plea submitted that the said act was a well-orchestrated plan devised by the Bihar government to sway the voters on a large scale by creating an undue influence. The plea said there can be no iota of doubt to conclude that the said act on the part of the Bihar government would clearly amount to a corrupt practice which ultimately vitiates the entire Bihar election results and warrants to declare the same as null and void.
"The Bihar government went a step ahead in violating the MCC and the rules of free and fair elections by disbursing an amount of Rs 10,000 in the accounts of lakhs of already existing and freshly enrolled beneficiaries of the Jeevika Didi Scheme", contended the plea.
The plea submitted that this action at the behest of the Bihar government was done with the malafide intention in furtherance of its well-orchestrated plan to sway the voters on a large scale by creating an undue influence.
"This further establishes that the Bihar government committed corrupt practices in elections, which ultimately vitiates the entire Bihar election results and warrants to declare the same as null and void", it said.
The plea said the fresh addition of beneficiaries to a DBT scheme and consequently providing pecuniary benefits to the said new beneficiaries of the scheme during MCC is direct/ indirect inducement of electors to vote in favour of the said ruling party and the same amounts to gratification, bribery and corrupt practices as envisaged in Section 123 of the Representation of Peoples Act, 1951
The political party urged the top court to issue a direction to the Election Commission of India (ECI) to declare the result of assembly election 2025, in issue, as null and void and to hold fresh and free and fair elections for Bihar legislative assembly. The matter is likely to come up for hearing on Friday before a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.
The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) retained power in the state, winning 202 of the total 243 seats, while the INDIA bloc bagged only 35, including six of the Congress.
