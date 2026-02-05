ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party Moves SC Challenging Bihar Elections, Seeks Fresh Polls

New Delhi: Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party has approached the Supreme Court challenging the validity of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, claiming that the state government’s direct transfer of ₹10,000 to women voters during the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) amounted to a calculated attempt to unduly influence the electorate. The party has sought fresh polls in the state.

The plea filed through advocate Aditya Singh said in the present case, the Bihar government after the proclamation of the MCC on October 6, 2025 i.e. during the M.C.C., misused its power and much against the principles of free and fair elections, freshly enrolled 25-35 lakhs (estimated) of beneficiaries in the scheme which is a DBT scheme.

The plea submitted that the said act was a well-orchestrated plan devised by the Bihar government to sway the voters on a large scale by creating an undue influence. The plea said there can be no iota of doubt to conclude that the said act on the part of the Bihar government would clearly amount to a corrupt practice which ultimately vitiates the entire Bihar election results and warrants to declare the same as null and void.

"The Bihar government went a step ahead in violating the MCC and the rules of free and fair elections by disbursing an amount of Rs 10,000 in the accounts of lakhs of already existing and freshly enrolled beneficiaries of the Jeevika Didi Scheme", contended the plea.

The plea submitted that this action at the behest of the Bihar government was done with the malafide intention in furtherance of its well-orchestrated plan to sway the voters on a large scale by creating an undue influence.