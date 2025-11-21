ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishor To Start Campaign To Rebuild Bihar From January 15; Seeks Rs 1000 Annual Donation From People

Prashant Kishor addressing a press conference ( ETV Bharat )

By Dev Raj

Patna: Claiming that the time for suggestions was over and the phase of struggle was beginning, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor, on Friday, revealed that he and his organisation will embark on – Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Abhiyan – a campaign to rebuild Bihar from January 15, 2026. He appealed to the people of the state to provide Rs 1000 as annual donation and pledged 90 percent of his own earnings for the next five years and all movable and immovable property, except his house in Delhi, to the party. Prashant Kishor announcing to start a campaign to rebuild Bihar (ETV Bharat) “We are going to start a campaign to rebuild Bihar once again from January 15 next year after being inspired from the thoughts and life of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be an extensive programme of public interaction and dialogue. We will visit all the 1.18 lakh wards in the state and talk directly to the people. We will make the government fulfill its promises,” Kishor told media persons. The JSP leader was speaking after ending his 24-hour 'silent fast' at Mahatma Gandhi’s Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran by accepting a glass of orange juice from school children at around 11:15 am on Friday. The fast came in the aftermath of JSP's dismal performance. It had contested 238 out of the total 243 Assembly seats in the state, but failed to win even a single one. Its vote share was 3.34 percent. Prashant Kishor at Bhitiharwa Ashram (ETV Bharat) Kishor had formed the political party on October 2, 2024 after conducting a two-year-long ‘padyatra’ (foot march) across Bihar.