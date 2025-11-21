Prashant Kishor To Start Campaign To Rebuild Bihar From January 15; Seeks Rs 1000 Annual Donation From People
Under the campaign, Prashant Kishor and the JSP workers will visit all 1.18 lakh wards in Bihar and talk to the residents.
By Dev Raj
Published : November 21, 2025 at 5:35 PM IST
Patna: Claiming that the time for suggestions was over and the phase of struggle was beginning, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor, on Friday, revealed that he and his organisation will embark on – Bihar Navnirman Sankalp Abhiyan – a campaign to rebuild Bihar from January 15, 2026.
He appealed to the people of the state to provide Rs 1000 as annual donation and pledged 90 percent of his own earnings for the next five years and all movable and immovable property, except his house in Delhi, to the party.
“We are going to start a campaign to rebuild Bihar once again from January 15 next year after being inspired from the thoughts and life of Mahatma Gandhi. It will be an extensive programme of public interaction and dialogue. We will visit all the 1.18 lakh wards in the state and talk directly to the people. We will make the government fulfill its promises,” Kishor told media persons.
The JSP leader was speaking after ending his 24-hour 'silent fast' at Mahatma Gandhi’s Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran by accepting a glass of orange juice from school children at around 11:15 am on Friday.
The fast came in the aftermath of JSP's dismal performance. It had contested 238 out of the total 243 Assembly seats in the state, but failed to win even a single one. Its vote share was 3.34 percent.
Kishor had formed the political party on October 2, 2024 after conducting a two-year-long ‘padyatra’ (foot march) across Bihar.
Addressing further, he added that the JSP will undergo organisational reconstitution till January 15, and will not retract a single step while working for the state.
Stressing the need for resources to continue the party’s work, Kishor said he will donate at least 90 percent of his earnings over the next five years to the party, and all his movable and immovable assets, except a house in Delhi, acquired in the past 20 years.
He called upon the people associated with the JSP, as well as, those who love Bihar to donate at least Rs 1,000 every year.
“If you are poor or cannot afford to spare Rs 1000, you can collect it from your society and contribute to the movement,” Kishor said.
Commenting on his visit to the Bhitiharwa Ashram, the JSP leader claimed he sought inspiration from the place, and had started the Jan Suraaj (public good governance) campaign from there in 2022.
Talking about the poor performance of the party, Kishor said, “Victory and defeat keep happening in democracy. It is not a new thing. I know this because I have been associated with various polls.”
“However, the basis of democracy is vote. But for the first time in Independent India, votes of the masses – the poor people – were bought by the government by giving Rs 10,000 to them,” he added.
Speaking in the same vein, Kishor said that the government that was formed at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday was a slap on the face of the people of Bihar because it has ministers who are corrupt and uneducated. They got the post because their fathers were also ministers.
“It is like rubbing salt into the wound. Nitish Kumar, whom we considered honest, made every such person a minister who is either facing allegations of corruption or has a criminal background. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Nitish wanted to show that they have bought the votes of the people and will now do whatever they want,” Kishor said.
Previously, the JSP leader had alleged that the funds provided by the World Bank to Bihar were diverted by the state government to distribute cash among the voters. He had asserted that his party would ensure that the additional Rs 2 lakh as promised by the government, is given to the beneficiaries.
