ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishor To Provide 10,000 Jobs To Bankipur Youths Within One Year

Patna: Just over a week after winning the Bankipur bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become an MLA, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor delivered two stunners by announcing that he will arrange private jobs for 10,000 youths in the next one year, and end corruption in making ration cards and distributing free foodgrains within three months.

“Many people were wondering where I was roaming for the past four to five days after getting elected. I was working for them only. If your child is educated, send his biodata to my office. We will arrange jobs for at least 10,000 of them immediately from here. You just note it down. Bankipur will get the maximum number of jobs among all the Assembly constituencies in Bihar,” Prashant said.

“I have told all my acquaintances across the country to provide jobs to the people of Bihar. Believe me, when Jan Surraj comes to power in the state, your children will not have to go outside to earn,” he added.

The poll consultant–turned–politician was interacting with voters of the constituency as a part of his thanksgiving tour on Tuesday evening. He listened to their issues and presented his views.

He pointed out that his win in the bypoll has instilled hope in people that their lives would change for the better, but this would happen only if there were education and employment.

Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) chief and party MLA Prashant Kishor addresses an 'Abhar' (gratitude) programme after winning the by-election in the Bankipur Assembly constituency, in Patna (ETV Bhart)

Raking up the allegedly massive corruption at the grassroots, Prashant asked for three months’ time in which he would ensure that “nobody would be able to take a bribe of even one rupee for making a ration card.”

“Those who have ration cards will get full 5kg of (free) foodgrains instead of the corrupt norm of 4kg. Those who have crossed 60 but are not getting Rs 1100 as old-age pension, should submit their applications at my office. It is our responsibility to ensure that they start getting the money. You need not worry about 5kg foodgrains and Rs 1100 pension. We will improve these within three months,” Prashant added.