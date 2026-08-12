Prashant Kishor To Provide 10,000 Jobs To Bankipur Youths Within One Year
Jan Suraaj Party leader Prashant vowed to end corruption in ration cards and PDS Foodgrain Distribution within three months.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 12, 2026 at 9:21 AM IST
Patna: Just over a week after winning the Bankipur bastion of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to become an MLA, Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor delivered two stunners by announcing that he will arrange private jobs for 10,000 youths in the next one year, and end corruption in making ration cards and distributing free foodgrains within three months.
“Many people were wondering where I was roaming for the past four to five days after getting elected. I was working for them only. If your child is educated, send his biodata to my office. We will arrange jobs for at least 10,000 of them immediately from here. You just note it down. Bankipur will get the maximum number of jobs among all the Assembly constituencies in Bihar,” Prashant said.
“I have told all my acquaintances across the country to provide jobs to the people of Bihar. Believe me, when Jan Surraj comes to power in the state, your children will not have to go outside to earn,” he added.
The poll consultant–turned–politician was interacting with voters of the constituency as a part of his thanksgiving tour on Tuesday evening. He listened to their issues and presented his views.
He pointed out that his win in the bypoll has instilled hope in people that their lives would change for the better, but this would happen only if there were education and employment.
Raking up the allegedly massive corruption at the grassroots, Prashant asked for three months’ time in which he would ensure that “nobody would be able to take a bribe of even one rupee for making a ration card.”
“Those who have ration cards will get full 5kg of (free) foodgrains instead of the corrupt norm of 4kg. Those who have crossed 60 but are not getting Rs 1100 as old-age pension, should submit their applications at my office. It is our responsibility to ensure that they start getting the money. You need not worry about 5kg foodgrains and Rs 1100 pension. We will improve these within three months,” Prashant added.
Taking a dig at chief minister Samrat Choudhary, the JSP leader asserted that talks about encounters in the state have given way to discussions on education and employment. It indicated the power of the votes of the people, he added.
“If you defeat the BJP, Bihar’s chief minister will start talking about education and employment. However, his removal is a matter of time. He will go either today or in six months,” he said.
Speaking further, Prashant claimed that either the government schools in his constituency will become very good, or if it did not happen then “your kids will study in private schools and I will take the responsibility of his fees and expenditure.”
He also sought time for other issues so that he could work with the government to resolve them. Politicians cutting across party lines were of the opining that the JSP leader’s announcements were a frontal assault at Samrat and BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the state, as well as, the Opposition.
“He (Prashant) has lost no time in projecting his plan and the determination to work. This may instill hope among the people and make them aggressively ambitious. This is like a warning to the ruling and the Opposition parties that he is going to make all the right noises and encroach on their turfs,” a senior BJP leader shared with ETV Bharat.
Prashant won the Bankipur byelection by a margin of 19,324 votes over BJP candidate Neeraj Kumar on August 3.
The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin as Bankipur MLA upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha in March this year. It became a matter of prestige for the party. It tried hard to retain it, but eventually lost owing to the sentiments of the voters.
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