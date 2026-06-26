ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishor To Contest His First Election From Bankipur; The Fight To Be Billed As Him Versus BJP National President Nitin Nabin

Patna: Poll consultant – turned – Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor is finally going to get a taste of elections. And he will do so by contesting the by-poll for the Bankipur constituency in the state capital, turning it into a battle between him and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president Nitin Nabin, which would grab national and international attention.

The BJP is already suspecting that Prashant could also leverage the contest to give a call to unite the Opposition, currently lying disunited and weak in Bihar and other states.

“Prashant ji will contest from Bankipur. His decision stems from the wishes of the people of the constituency. We have been roaming among the people of Bankipur for the past two months. All of them have demanded that he (Prashant) should contest the by-election. Their natural inclination is towards him,” JSP Bihar president and former diplomat Manoj Bharti told ETV Bharat.

The Bankipur seat and its connection with BJP national president

Bankipur fell vacant after Nitin resigned as its MLA on March 30, on getting elected to the Rajya Sabha. He had won the constituency ever since it came into existence in 2008, following the delimitation of electoral constituencies in Bihar in 2008. The seat is considered a pocket borough of Nitin and the BJP.

Previously, Bankipur was known as the Patna West assembly constituency. Nitin’s father and senior BJP leader Nabin Kishore Prasad Sinha won it four times since 1995 till his demise in 2006. It brought Nitin into politics, and he won the by-election that was held that year.

The Election Commission is yet to announce the date of the by-poll, but is expected to announce it soon. The Representation of the People Act, 1951, mandates that by-elections to fill a vacant seat be conducted within six months. This gives the Commission time till September 30 to conduct it in Bankipur.

“Bankipur is the seat of the BJP national president. Whoever the party fields as the candidate will be known as the BJP national president’s candidate. The BJP considers it its fortress and has not lost it in the past three decades. We know that it will use its full strength in the by-poll and resort to all tactics to win it by hook or by crook, but will lose it to us,” Manoj said.

Jan Suraaj Party’s plan

Expressing concern about the alleged use of money and muscle power by the BJP in elections, Manoj said that the JSP has always been against such practices and has publicly criticised it. He added that his party will counter it by educating the people about it.

“Money and muscle power work only till the people do not realise where their welfare lies. Once they understand, there is no stopping them. We have been trying to make them see the reality. Bankipur’s situation is like hell. There is a distinct lack of civic amenities despite one family and party ruling it for more than three decades. Altogether 64 of 111 slum areas in Patna are located in this particular constituency,” he added.