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Prashant Kishor Takes Oath As Bihar MLA; Says It's 'Big Responsibility'

Jan Suraaj party founder Prashant Kishor took the oath as Bankipur MLA at the Bihar Legislative Assembly in the presence of Speaker Prem Kumar on Monday. ( PTI )

Talking to reporters after taking the oath, he said, "To be a member of the House in which people like Krishna Sinha, Karpoori Thakur, Anugrah Narayan Sinha, Nitish Kumar, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Kedar Pandey, Ram Vilas Paswan, and Sushil Kumar Modi served, is a matter of pride for me."

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor took the oath of office as a Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) for the Bankipur constituency, administered by Bihar Legislative Assembly Speaker Prem Kumar in his chamber at the Vidhan Sabha here on Monday.

He said it was also "a big responsibility" for him to work on the lines of "hundreds of MLAs who dedicated the valuable years of their lives to the betterment of society and the state".

Kishor made a historic electoral debut on August 3, winning the bypoll for Bihar's prestigious Bankipur assembly constituency and dealing a big blow to the BJP, which had held the seat since 1995. Bagging 64,151 votes, he defeated the BJP's Neeraj Kumar by a margin of 19,324 votes. Kumar garnered 44,827 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated due to the resignation of BJP national president Nitin Nabin as Bankipur MLA upon getting elected to the Rajya Sabha in March this year. It became a matter of prestige for the party. It tried hard to retain it, but eventually lost owing to the sentiments of the voters.

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