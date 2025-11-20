ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishor On 24-Hour Silent Fast To Atone For His Party's Shortcomings In Bihar Polls

The party has accepted that it failed to take its message and objectives to the electorate in a clear manner, and the fast was not only an atonement for it, but also a resolve to restart its political efforts.

The JSP leader began his 24-hour fast at 11 am on Thursday after garlanding the statue of Gandhi at the ashram. It will end at 11 am on Friday. He will observe complete silence during this period. Several other party leaders also observed a fast along with him.

Kishor’s fast came in the aftermath of the Bihar Assembly election in which his party, formed last year in October after two years of ‘padyatra’ (foot march), could not even open its account despite contesting 238 out of 243 seats in the state.

Patna: Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) leader Prashant Kishor sat on a daylong ‘silent fast’ at Mahatma Gandhi’s Bhitiharwa Ashram in West Champaran on the day the new chief minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government took oath in the state capital.

"We were not successful in our efforts that started three years ago. We have sat down on the fast with a resolve to start our endeavour again and tell the truth to the public. Kishor’s silence-cum-fast is the self-reflection and atonement for the shortcomings in the three-year-long effort, due to which the party could not convey its message to the people," JSP state president Manoj Bharti said.

Bharti elaborated that while JSP had launched initiatives focused on education, employment, and curbing migration in Bihar, they failed to present these goals forcefully enough to the public. He called it "collective responsibility" and stated that the silent fast symbolises the party's commitment to finding better ways to connect with the people.

“Jan Suraaj will once again go amidst the people of Bihar and tell them that this agitation was for change, and will continue. Our struggle has not ended. We will keep raising our voice to ensure that those who have come to power come true to the hope of the public. Our role will be like that of the Opposition, so that the people are not cheated,” Bharti added.

Incidentally, Kishor had started his march across Bihar from the same place on Gandhi’s birth anniversary on October 2, 2022.

Mahatma Gandhi started his famous ‘Champaran Satyagraha’ against the atrocities on indigo farmers from the Bhitiharwa Ashram in 1917. This was his first use of the concept of determined but non-violent resistance to wrong while following the path of the truth in the Indian subcontinent. It went on to become a major tool of protest during the Freedom Struggle.

The same year, he also established the first basic school in the country for vocational education at Bhitiharwa. The place, located 265km northwest of Patna, represents an important stage in the socio-political-emotional life of Gandhi, and now hosts a museum that houses various objects associated with him.