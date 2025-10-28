ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishor Listed As Voter In Both Bihar, Bengal

Kolkata: Poll strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor figures in the electoral rolls of both Bihar and West Bengal, an election official said on Tuesday. Kishor's Jan Suraaj Party is contesting the assembly elections in Bihar.

According to official records, Kishor is enrolled as a voter in West Bengal at 121, Kalighat Road, the address of the Trinamool Congress headquarters in Kolkata's Bhabanipur assembly constituency, which is Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's seat, he said.

"His polling station is listed as St Helen School on B Ranishankari Lane," the official added. During the 2021 assembly elections in West Bengal, Kishor had worked as a political consultant for the TMC.

Kishor is registered at Kargahar assembly segment under Sasaram parliamentary constituency in Rohtas district of Bihar, the poll official said, adding that his polling booth is Madhya Vidyalaya, Konar.