ETV Bharat / state

Prashant Kishor Challenges BJP Govt In Bihar To Book Him Over 'Shoot Samrat' Remark

Patna: A day after the ruling BJP accused Prashant Kishor of "threatening to shoot" Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, the Jan Suraaj Party founder on Saturday challenged the state government to lodge a case in this connection.

Kishor, whom the ruling party has accused of issuing the threat in a viral video clip, dug his heels in when journalists in Nalanda district sought his response on the controversy.

"My words must not be twisted out of context. I have always maintained that Samrat Choudhary is uneducated, a Class VII dropout, and has a criminal past, having been named in a case of murder of seven persons", alleged the Bankipur MLA.

He added, "I had opposed extrajudicial killings, saying that if somebody could be declared an offender and shot dead, just because the police station concerned received a complaint against him from the local MP or MLA, then the same yardstick should be applied to Samrat Choudhary as well."

The ruling BJP on Friday charged Kishor with "threatening to shoot" the chief minister, and demanded an apology from the former poll strategist.

The saffron party took exception to Kishor's purported utterances, a video of which has gone viral on social media, in which the Bankipur MLA can be heard criticising the alleged "encounter raj" in the state since Choudhary became the CM earlier this year.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video.

"If I have said anything wrong, then let the government headed by Samrat Choudhary lodge a case against me," the Suraaj Party founder said.