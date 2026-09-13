ETV Bharat / state

Prasad 'The Fire': 52-Year-Old DFO Completes 72km Khardung La Challenge

Narayanpet: G V Prasad, a 52-year-old Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) serving at the district fire station, has set a new record in the world of running. He recently achieved a rare feat by successfully completing the 72-km Khardung La Challenge, held amidst mountain ranges at an altitude of 17,965 feet above sea level, in 13 hours. He accomplished this marathon by overcoming challenges such as low oxygen levels, freezing temperatures, and rugged mountain terrain.

The Khardung La Challenge is the highest ultra marathon in the world. This race is said to be amongst the toughest and ultimate challenging endurance races for the serious runner who wants to push his or her limits to the extreme. This race is only for the fittest and very experienced runners.