ETV Bharat / state

Prasad 'The Fire': 52-Year-Old DFO Completes 72km Khardung La Challenge

He accomplished this marathon by overcoming challenges such as low oxygen levels, freezing temperatures, and rugged mountain terrain.

Prasad 'The Fire': 52-Year-Old DFO Completes 72km Khardung La Challenge
G V Prasad (Eenadu)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : September 13, 2026 at 5:05 PM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Narayanpet: G V Prasad, a 52-year-old Divisional Fire Officer (DFO) serving at the district fire station, has set a new record in the world of running. He recently achieved a rare feat by successfully completing the 72-km Khardung La Challenge, held amidst mountain ranges at an altitude of 17,965 feet above sea level, in 13 hours. He accomplished this marathon by overcoming challenges such as low oxygen levels, freezing temperatures, and rugged mountain terrain.

The Khardung La Challenge is the highest ultra marathon in the world. This race is said to be amongst the toughest and ultimate challenging endurance races for the serious runner who wants to push his or her limits to the extreme. This race is only for the fittest and very experienced runners.

Prior to the Khardung La Challenge, Prasad qualified for the event by completing the Ladakh Marathon (42.20 km) at an altitude of approximately 11,500 feet above sea level.

As part of the 2024-25 Procam Slam, he completed a 10-km run in Bengaluru, 25 km runs in Delhi and Kolkata, and a 42.20 km marathon in Mumbai. To date, he has won 50 medals across various competitions. Vikram Singh Mann, the Director General of State Fire Services, congratulated him on his achievement.

Also Read:

  1. Maharashtra: Barefoot Mother Runs Marathon In Saree To Fund Daughters’ Education, Finishes First
  2. Thousands Participate In 15th Edition Of NMDC Hyderabad Marathon
  3. An Hour And 1 Minute Less Than Cut-Off Time: Odisha’s Rahul Behera Conquers 50-Km Sahyadri Mountain Ultra

TAGGED:

KHARDUNG LA CHALLENGE
LADAKH MARATHON
DIVISIONAL FIRE OFFICER
PROCAM SLAM
DFO COMPLETES KHARDUNG LA CHALLENGE

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2026 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.