Service As Worship: Pranadanam Trust Funds Record Lifesaving Surgeries At SVIMS

Tirupati: Service to humanity as service to God is not merely a belief at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD); it is a practice steadily translating faith into survival for thousands. TTD has been extending critical medical support to poor patients through the Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust, under which high-cost and complex surgeries are being performed free of charge at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati.

Recently, surgeries worth about Rs 1.5 crore were performed in a single day using funds from the Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust, marking a record. The procedures included multiple organ transplants, made possible following the declaration of brain death of 24-year-old Hemakumar of Puthalapattu in Chittoor district, who was admitted to SVIMS after an accident.

With the consent of his family members, doctors harvested his heart, liver and kidneys. The liver was transplanted to a 62-year-old woman, and one kidney to a 61-year-old woman, both undergoing treatment at SVIMS. A heart transplant was performed on a 28-year-old man at the Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre. All three surgeries were successfully conducted on the same day under the Pranadanam Trust.

In another case, a 12-year-old girl from Macherla in Guntur district, who was suffering from a large tumour in her chest, underwent a complex surgery at SVIMS. The cardiothoracic surgery team removed the tumour without damage to the heart or lungs. While treatment costs were partially covered under the Aarogyasri scheme, the additional expenditure was met by the Pranadanam Trust.

Somashekhar (50) from Annamayya district, suffering from complete blockage of all four heart valves, was also treated at SVIMS after several hospitals declined to perform the surgery. Under Aarogyasri, two heart valves were replaced, and two were repaired.

TTD has been expanding its healthcare services with the donations received from devotees to this trust. Established in 2001, the Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust has been providing financial assistance for critical medical care even before the introduction of schemes such as Aarogyasri, Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat.

While Aarogyasri and other central and state government schemes became available here in 2014, the trust covers the expenses exceeding the limits of these schemes. In the last 23 years, 27,258 poor patients have benefited from the trust.