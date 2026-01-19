Service As Worship: Pranadanam Trust Funds Record Lifesaving Surgeries At SVIMS
Backed by devotees’ donations, the Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust has been funding complex surgeries for the poorest patients at SVIMS.
Published : January 19, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Tirupati: Service to humanity as service to God is not merely a belief at the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD); it is a practice steadily translating faith into survival for thousands. TTD has been extending critical medical support to poor patients through the Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust, under which high-cost and complex surgeries are being performed free of charge at the Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS), Tirupati.
Recently, surgeries worth about Rs 1.5 crore were performed in a single day using funds from the Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust, marking a record. The procedures included multiple organ transplants, made possible following the declaration of brain death of 24-year-old Hemakumar of Puthalapattu in Chittoor district, who was admitted to SVIMS after an accident.
With the consent of his family members, doctors harvested his heart, liver and kidneys. The liver was transplanted to a 62-year-old woman, and one kidney to a 61-year-old woman, both undergoing treatment at SVIMS. A heart transplant was performed on a 28-year-old man at the Sri Padmavathi Children’s Heart Centre. All three surgeries were successfully conducted on the same day under the Pranadanam Trust.
In another case, a 12-year-old girl from Macherla in Guntur district, who was suffering from a large tumour in her chest, underwent a complex surgery at SVIMS. The cardiothoracic surgery team removed the tumour without damage to the heart or lungs. While treatment costs were partially covered under the Aarogyasri scheme, the additional expenditure was met by the Pranadanam Trust.
Somashekhar (50) from Annamayya district, suffering from complete blockage of all four heart valves, was also treated at SVIMS after several hospitals declined to perform the surgery. Under Aarogyasri, two heart valves were replaced, and two were repaired.
TTD has been expanding its healthcare services with the donations received from devotees to this trust. Established in 2001, the Sri Venkateswara Pranadanam Trust has been providing financial assistance for critical medical care even before the introduction of schemes such as Aarogyasri, Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat.
While Aarogyasri and other central and state government schemes became available here in 2014, the trust covers the expenses exceeding the limits of these schemes. In the last 23 years, 27,258 poor patients have benefited from the trust.
Over the past two decades, the trust has received over Rs 1,000 crore in donations, of which Rs 442 crore has been spent on medical services. In 2025 alone, 2,223 people benefited through the Pranadanam Trust.
The trust provides support for treatment related to organ transplantation, cardiology, nephrology, cardiothoracic surgery, cancer, neurology, neurosurgery, surgical gastroenterology, urology, ENT, gynaecology, paediatrics, ophthalmology and general surgery.
Funds collected through the Srivari Udayasthamana Seva (a special service offered at the Tirumala temple) have been transferred to the Pranadanam Trust and utilised for the construction of the Sri Padmavathi Children's Super Speciality Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 230 crore. Organ transplant surgeries at the hospital will be funded through the trust.
Explaining the process, Dr R.V. Kumar, Director-cum-Vice Chancellor of SVIMS, said patients in need of surgery can approach the OP and Emergency departments (except Sundays), where doctors assess and admit them based on medical urgency.
"If treatment is required for diseases not covered under Aarogyasri, Pranadanam Trust funds will be used without charging patients. A special committee will meet and approve eligible cases. We will also treat patients without ration cards and those from other states, purely on the severity of illness," he said.
Read More