Pranab Mukherjee: The First President From Bengal Who Regretted Not Becoming The PM
Ayan Neogi traces the life of the 'professor' from Biharbhum's Kirnahar, who has remained a Congress loyalist throughout his life, on his sixth death anniversary.
Published : August 31, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Kolkata: It is often said that the CPM is a 'peculiar' political party where the vast majority of the central committee members can defy the general secretary, as his consensus cannot prevail without their consensus.
It was through the inexorable magic of this strange rule that former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu was denied the chance to become the country's Prime Minister.
However, there was another leader who showed how to sideline the party president himself and did so by strictly adhering to the party constitution. It was former President Pranab Mukherjee who hailed from Birbhum's Kirnahar. On his sixth death anniversary, ETV Bharat looks back at his life and legacy.
The Mahabharata Connection
How and when this 'professor' became the driving force behind what was the country's largest political party at that time is something that defies imagination. Many are reminded of Karna from the Mahabharata when trying to describe Pranab. In the epic, Karna, the son of a charioteer, remained a tragic hero who could never match Arjuna.
Similarly, Pranab remained a shining beacon — but never became the central figure in the government. Many heard him say in informal conversations, "I simply missed the bus. There is no point dwelling on it now."
While regret and a sense of unfulfilled ambition existed in his life, they never consumed him. That is why, even after five decades in politics, Pranab remained constantly relevant.
His influence was so profound that even his political adversaries remained merely opponents rather than becoming enemies.
Whenever he rose to speak in Parliament, opposition MPs would listen attentively instead of creating a ruckus. Beyond his political speeches, many of his colleagues also fondly remember him reciting the Chandi Path (a sacred Hindu text and ritual recitation dedicated to Goddess Chandi) within the hallowed halls of Parliament.
From Kirnahar to Raisina
Pranab spoke about his childhood in numerous interviews, never hesitating to recount the hardships his mother endured to ensure he received an education. By traversing the narrow lanes of Kirnahar and navigating the labyrinthine paths of Delhi politics to reach Raisina Hill, he proved a great deal. He became his own true, or perhaps, his only point of comparison.
Interestingly, he was not a member of the Congress party at the beginning of his political career but was associated with Ajay Mukherjee's Bangla Congress, a constituent of the second United Front government.
He was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the CPI(M). His engaging and fact-based speeches in Parliament quickly earned him the favour of the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Subsequently, he joined the Congress.
In the aftermath of the Emergency declared in the early 1970s, several commissions of inquiry were formed to investigate Gandhi, and many party leaders tried to save their skins by pinning the entire blame on her.
However, Pranab did not follow that path. Upon appearing before the commission, he clearly stated that he had been a Union Minister at the time the Emergency was imposed and maintained that he could not violate the oath of secrecy taken in the name of the Constitution. Therefore, he could not disclose how or why specific decisions had been made.
Close to the Mother, Distant from the Son
When the Congress returned to power, Pranab's loyalty helped him secure several key responsibilities. It was during Gandhi's tenure that he first became Union Finance Minister.
However, he could not establish the same level of closeness with her son, Rajiv, as he had with her. It is said that when Rajiv was rushing back to Delhi from Kolkata upon hearing the news of his mother's assassination, Pranab was on the same flight, along with a few others.
They later convinced Rajiv that if he did not become Prime Minister, Pranab might seize the position. While that atmosphere of suspicion eventually cleared, the bridge of trust between him and the Gandhi family had already been shaken.
A large section of political circles viewed Pranab's failure to become Prime Minister in 2004 as a manifestation of that mistrust. Yet, the Congress knew very well that he could not be completely sidelined and entrusted him with the most prestigious portfolios — Finance, Defence, and External Affairs.
Sitaram Out, Sonia In
Pranab was the confidant of former Congress President Sitaram Kesari, also called Chacha Kesari. By the mid-1990s, securing a parliamentary majority had become a rarity in Indian politics.
In the 1996 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP emerged as the single largest party but lacked the numbers to form a government on its own. As a result, Atal Bihari Vajpayee had to resign just 13 days after taking the oath as Prime Minister.
Meanwhile, "Chacha Kesri" sought to fish in these troubled waters. At the time, HD Deve Gowda was running the government with Congress support, and the Congress President harboured a desire to become the Prime Minister himself.
That ambition, however, never materialised. Yet, the Congress — and particularly the faction close to the Gandhi family —realised that the reins of the party were gradually slipping out of their hands. It was precisely against this backdrop that Sonia Gandhi entered Indian politics, several years following her husband's assassination.
But to take control over the party from Kesari, she needed someone to assist her, and Pranab emerged as the saviour. Pranab, who knew the party constitution by heart, demonstrated that the Congress Working Committee (CWC) held more power than the party president.
It was at a CWC meeting that the Congress permanently stripped Kesri of the presidency, paving the way for Sonia. For the next 19 years, Sonia and the Congress were synonymous.
Ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 2017, Rahul Gandhi took over the mantle from Sonia, only to step down following the party's massive defeat in the Lok Sabha elections held two years later.
Sonia took charge in the interim, before Congress appointed a permanent president three years later. Combining her permanent and interim tenures, Sonia helmed as the party president for 22 years, thanks to Pranab's astute intellect.
Reminiscences
Politics is the art of the possible, the craft of turning adversaries into allies. Pranab was a master of this art, much like the legendary sculptor Ramkinkar Baij. To describe Pranab, the analogy of Baij — who hailed from the neighbouring district of Bankura — is apt.
Pranab maintained close ties with leaders across the political spectrum, from Right to Left. On the day he is being remembered, ETV Bharat spoke with three leaders from state politics — representing both the Right and the Left.
Veteran CPI(M) leader and former Bengal Minister Rabin Deb first met Pranab in 1969, when the former was living in Sealdah and was active in the Left-wing student and youth movement.
Sukumar Roy, a leader of the Bangla Congress, also lived there. It was through him that Deb was introduced to that striking personality.
"I was accompanying Sukumarbabu to our party office at 33, Alimuddin Street in a taxi. I didn't recognise the other gentleman in the car. When I was returning, Sukumarbabu told me that the man was Pranab Mukherjee, a professor at Bolpur College at that time and a member of Bangla Congress," Deb said.
According to Deb, a politician like Pranab possessed many qualities. "I observed him in various roles — as a representative of the opposition and, later, working alongside us following the formation of the first UPA government in 2004. Many had expected Mukherjee to become Prime Minister, but Sonia Gandhi chose Manmohan Singh for the role. He accepted that decision as well," he added.
CPI(M) leader Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya said, "We take pride in Pranab Mukherjee as a fellow Bengali and a resident of West Bengal. A man from our state adorned the office of the country's President. My last conversation with him took place after he became President."
"I had invited him to an event organised by our 'All India Peace and Socialism Organisation'. Ultimately, he could not attend the event as he became involved in another engagement. His office later informed us that he would be unable to come. That was the last conversation I had with him," Bhattacharya added.
Bhattacharya said even though they represented opposing political parties, there was mutual respect between them, which is missing in today's politics.
"A look at Pranab Mukherjee's political career reveals it all — the highs and lows, the advances and setbacks, the blows suffered, and the resilience to bounce back from them. His life stands as a prime example of how to traverse a long political journey while maintaining faith in oneself," he added.
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury said he was a towering figure in the political landscape. "I feel privileged to have known him closely. I had practically insisted that he contest the election from Murshidabad. After winning, he was moved to tears," Chowdhury said.
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