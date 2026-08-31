ETV Bharat / state

Pranab Mukherjee: The First President From Bengal Who Regretted Not Becoming The PM

Kolkata: It is often said that the CPM is a 'peculiar' political party where the vast majority of the central committee members can defy the general secretary, as his consensus cannot prevail without their consensus.

It was through the inexorable magic of this strange rule that former West Bengal Chief Minister Jyoti Basu was denied the chance to become the country's Prime Minister.

However, there was another leader who showed how to sideline the party president himself and did so by strictly adhering to the party constitution. It was former President Pranab Mukherjee who hailed from Birbhum's Kirnahar. On his sixth death anniversary, ETV Bharat looks back at his life and legacy.

The Mahabharata Connection

How and when this 'professor' became the driving force behind what was the country's largest political party at that time is something that defies imagination. Many are reminded of Karna from the Mahabharata when trying to describe Pranab. In the epic, Karna, the son of a charioteer, remained a tragic hero who could never match Arjuna.

Similarly, Pranab remained a shining beacon — but never became the central figure in the government. Many heard him say in informal conversations, "I simply missed the bus. There is no point dwelling on it now."

While regret and a sense of unfulfilled ambition existed in his life, they never consumed him. That is why, even after five decades in politics, Pranab remained constantly relevant.

His influence was so profound that even his political adversaries remained merely opponents rather than becoming enemies.

Whenever he rose to speak in Parliament, opposition MPs would listen attentively instead of creating a ruckus. Beyond his political speeches, many of his colleagues also fondly remember him reciting the Chandi Path (a sacred Hindu text and ritual recitation dedicated to Goddess Chandi) within the hallowed halls of Parliament.

From Kirnahar to Raisina

Pranab spoke about his childhood in numerous interviews, never hesitating to recount the hardships his mother endured to ensure he received an education. By traversing the narrow lanes of Kirnahar and navigating the labyrinthine paths of Delhi politics to reach Raisina Hill, he proved a great deal. He became his own true, or perhaps, his only point of comparison.

Interestingly, he was not a member of the Congress party at the beginning of his political career but was associated with Ajay Mukherjee's Bangla Congress, a constituent of the second United Front government.

He was elected to the Rajya Sabha with the support of the CPI(M). His engaging and fact-based speeches in Parliament quickly earned him the favour of the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. Subsequently, he joined the Congress.

In the aftermath of the Emergency declared in the early 1970s, several commissions of inquiry were formed to investigate Gandhi, and many party leaders tried to save their skins by pinning the entire blame on her.

However, Pranab did not follow that path. Upon appearing before the commission, he clearly stated that he had been a Union Minister at the time the Emergency was imposed and maintained that he could not violate the oath of secrecy taken in the name of the Constitution. Therefore, he could not disclose how or why specific decisions had been made.

Close to the Mother, Distant from the Son

When the Congress returned to power, Pranab's loyalty helped him secure several key responsibilities. It was during Gandhi's tenure that he first became Union Finance Minister.

However, he could not establish the same level of closeness with her son, Rajiv, as he had with her. It is said that when Rajiv was rushing back to Delhi from Kolkata upon hearing the news of his mother's assassination, Pranab was on the same flight, along with a few others.

They later convinced Rajiv that if he did not become Prime Minister, Pranab might seize the position. While that atmosphere of suspicion eventually cleared, the bridge of trust between him and the Gandhi family had already been shaken.

A large section of political circles viewed Pranab's failure to become Prime Minister in 2004 as a manifestation of that mistrust. Yet, the Congress knew very well that he could not be completely sidelined and entrusted him with the most prestigious portfolios — Finance, Defence, and External Affairs.

Sitaram Out, Sonia In