Assembly Elections 2026 | Pramod Boro Says UPPL To Go Solo In Assam Polls, Targets Key Role In Government Formation
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Boro said his party aims to play a decisive role in government formation.
Published : April 4, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Udalguri: Pramod Boro, a recently nominated National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Assam to the Rajya Sabha, on Saturday said that the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections independently, even as the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party.
He said that his party aims to play a decisive role in government formation. He also said that UPPL will field candidates in all 15 seats across five districts.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Boro said the UPPL was formed in 2015 under the leadership of UG Brahma with the aim of bringing peace and development to the Bodoland region.
In 2020, the party formed the council government in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) under his leadership. He spoke about the presenrvation of tribal culture and language.
"Assam has many small communities that are lagging behind in all sectors," said the UPPL president. He added that while India has more than 1,200 languages, only 22 are recognised by the Constitution.
Boro also said that the UPPL has prepared a vision document for 26 communities living in the Bodoland region, which has boosted their morale. The party aims to carry this vision into the state Assembly through its representation.
Taking a dig at his rival Hagrama Mohilary of the BPF, who currently heads the BTC government from Kokrajhar, the former BTC chief said, "The present government in BTC has no vision or roadmap for protecting the cultural identity of communities. The BPF is merely running the council by allocating funds."
He said that the UPPL will secure 10–12 MLAs after the election results and play an important role in government formation. Boro also made it clear that he prefers to work within Assam rather than move to Delhi. He expressed confidence in winning the Assembly elections and said he would support whichever party forms the government in Dispur, Guwahati.
Voting will take place in Assam on April 9, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4, 2026.
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