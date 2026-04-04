ETV Bharat / state

Assembly Elections 2026 | Pramod Boro Says UPPL To Go Solo In Assam Polls, Targets Key Role In Government Formation

Udalguri: Pramod Boro, a recently nominated National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate from Assam to the Rajya Sabha, on Saturday said that the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) will contest the upcoming Assam Assembly elections independently, even as the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) has allied with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

He said that his party aims to play a decisive role in government formation. He also said that UPPL will field candidates in all 15 seats across five districts.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Boro said the UPPL was formed in 2015 under the leadership of UG Brahma with the aim of bringing peace and development to the Bodoland region.

In 2020, the party formed the council government in the Bodoland Territorial Area Districts (BTAD) under his leadership. He spoke about the presenrvation of tribal culture and language.

"Assam has many small communities that are lagging behind in all sectors," said the UPPL president. He added that while India has more than 1,200 languages, only 22 are recognised by the Constitution.