Prajwal Revanna Case: Key Witness Alleges Threat Over Calls, Court Asks SIT And CID To Probe, Provide Her Security
During her cross-examination on Thursday, the woman told the court that she had received threatening phone calls,
Published : August 21, 2026 at 5:08 PM IST
Bengaluru: A key witness in the ongoing trial in an ongoing rape case against former MP Prajwal Revanna has told the special court that she had received threatening phone calls after recording her evidence.
The development came during the hearing before the special court in Bengaluru on Thursday. The case is being conducted through a special public prosecutor and is currently at the trial stage.
After the woman, a 43-year-old social worker from Holenarasipur, brought to the court's attention that she has been receiving threatening calls over the phone, the Special Court of the People's Representatives in Bengaluru directed the Special Investigation Team and the Additional Director General of Police (CID) to investigate the matter and provide adequate police security to her.
On July 6, 2026, the woman was examined as prosecution witness-4 before the court. During her cross-examination on Thursday, she reportedly told the court that she had received threatening phone calls after completing her examination on the previous occasion.
The court, taking the matter seriously said the accused in the case are fully responsible and liable for any danger to the witness or her son even after the conclusion of the testimony.
The judge then directed the SIT to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report by the next date of hearing in the case. In addition, the court mentioned in the copy of the direction that the witness should be provided with the necessary protection and police security as per law.
The case against Prajwal dates back to 2019 when a woman had approached him to get her son admitted in Kendriya Vidyalaya under the MP quota. The woman, in her complaint alleged that Prajwal, who had collected her mobile number, had repeatedly called her between 2019 and 2021 and forced her to pose nude in front of mobile camera.
When she came in front of the camera naked, he recorded a video without her permission and collected photos. The woman had mentioned in her complaint that Prajwal had threatened to expose her if she did not pick up the phone whenever he called.
A case was registered against Revanna under various sections of IPC along with sections 66E and 67 of the Information Technology Act. total of four cases, including three rapes and one case of stripping the woman, were registered against Prajwal.
The Special Court for MPs/ MLAs in Bengaluru sentenced Prajwal to life imprisonment till death in the rape case. Pronouncing the punishment the special court Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat also imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on the convict.
Prajwal, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda, was convicted for repeated rape and abusing his position of power. The court also ordered a fine of Rs 7 lakh to be paid to the victim.
Also Read
Android Phone Found In Rape Convict Prajwal Revanna's Cell At Bengaluru Prison