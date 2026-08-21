ETV Bharat / state

Prajwal Revanna Case: Key Witness Alleges Threat Over Calls, Court Asks SIT And CID To Probe, Provide Her Security

Bengaluru: A key witness in the ongoing trial in an ongoing rape case against former MP Prajwal Revanna has told the special court that she had received threatening phone calls after recording her evidence.

The development came during the hearing before the special court in Bengaluru on Thursday. The case is being conducted through a special public prosecutor and is currently at the trial stage.

After the woman, a 43-year-old social worker from Holenarasipur, brought to the court's attention that she has been receiving threatening calls over the phone, the Special Court of the People's Representatives in Bengaluru directed the Special Investigation Team and the Additional Director General of Police (CID) to investigate the matter and provide adequate police security to her.

On July 6, 2026, the woman was examined as prosecution witness-4 before the court. During her cross-examination on Thursday, she reportedly told the court that she had received threatening phone calls after completing her examination on the previous occasion.

The court, taking the matter seriously said the accused in the case are fully responsible and liable for any danger to the witness or her son even after the conclusion of the testimony.

The judge then directed the SIT to conduct a thorough investigation and submit a report by the next date of hearing in the case. In addition, the court mentioned in the copy of the direction that the witness should be provided with the necessary protection and police security as per law.