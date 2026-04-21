ETV Bharat / state

Prajakta Tanpure Withdraws From Rahuri Poll Race, Keeps Stand On Support Open

Rahuri: Former minister and senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction), Prajakta Tanpure, on Monday clarified his position on the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. He announced his withdrawal from the Rahuri Assembly contest on the last day of filing nominations.

Addressing speculation over his next political move, including whether he would extend support to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tanpure said he has been meeting residents from various villages in Rahuri taluka since morning. He added that he would continue consultations at his office until 9 pm and would announce his stand after discussions on local issues.

Meanwhile, candidates of the Maha Vikas Aghadi have reportedly used his photographs on campaign posters and have been claiming his support for the party. In his response to this, Tanpure said he has not left his party and said that his image may have been used due to his past roles as a former MLA and minister. He stressed that he had already clarified his stance on April 6 and has not campaigned for any candidate so far.