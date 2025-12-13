PRADA Deal Is Helping To Revive Dying Art Of Kolhapuri Chappal Making
A pair of 2 sandals will cost approximately $930, and it will help the local artisans from Kolhapur.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST
By Mahesh Kamble
Kolhapur: Shubham Satpute, a 28-year-old, the owner of Linga Leathers, a shop selling Kolhapuri chappals in the Subhashnagar area of Kolhapur city, which is the hub of this artisanal slipper-making industry, is now focused on providing all the necessary means and support to his artisans.
"This deal between PRADA and Sant Rohidas Charmodyog Maha Mandal, a body representing the Kolhapuri chappals (sandal), will revive the dying art of Kolhapuri chappals. For a few years, the younger generations had begun leaving this artisanal handicraft profession because there was no dignity of labour, and they had gone in search of other jobs. We are confident, these certain sections of workers will return. They are the ones who prepare the process of tanning leather, drying it and preparing it for a Kolhapuri chappal," said Shubham.
These workers are traditionally from specific caste groups in India. The Kolhapuri chappal making involves specific processes that have been historically handled by certain caste groups in both the Belgaum region in Karnataka and Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The process of removal of hides and skins from animals and converting it into leather, or as is known as tanning of leather, is only done by the Dhors, a sub-caste of Chamars, a leather worker caste. After this 15-day process and once the hide has been tanned, there is a process to convert it into 'rangya', which is done by the Chambhars, or the cobblers.
"The new generations of these two castes and sub-caste are optimistic. The Kolhapuri chappal making was not lucrative. Moreover, there was no dignity of labour, and they had left the profession. Today, this deal makes them feel optimistic, because they will definitely be paid higher wages. In addition, their work is getting respect and international fame," said Shubham.
Prior to this deal, in June this year, PRADA, the Italian luxury brand, got into a controversy, for their spring 2026 collection, wherein their models walked the ramp with the Indian toe-braided sandal, Kolhapuri. PRADA did not give the credit, and the controversy grew, which is when PRADA decided to interact with the artisans.
While the media worldwide went to town with this controversy, the famous saying, "Any publicity is good publicity" seems to have worked with the prices of Kolhapuri chappals. The cost of these sandals went up spiraling within a matter of days.
"I can tell you, the cost of Kolhapuri sandals went up by 20 per cent, immediately after this controversy," said Shubham. Today, one pair of Kolhapuri chappal costs a minimum of Rs 1500 and can go upto Rs 18,000. Now, a pair of these sandals will cost Rs 85,000, at least.
These tan and dark brown coloured sandals have also received a GI tag because of their hand-crafted ethnic, and unique footwear. These have distinctive cultural heritage and follow a traditional manufacturing process. The GI tag legally recognises and protects the origin of these sandals, it's craftsmanship, and reputation. Most of all, only authentic products made in these specific areas of Kolhapur and Belgaum can be called as 'Kolhapuri Chappal', which will help in preventing unauthorised use or imitation.
PRADA has recently signed a deal with two government organisations in Maharashtra and Karnataka. Each pair will now be sold for approximately USD 930, and as part of the deal, the Italian company has plans to make 2,000 pairs from both these states.
Among those who helped make these sandals famous was the king, Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj in Kolhapur, who strived to provide this craft with a worldwide platform during his lifetime.
