PRADA Deal Is Helping To Revive Dying Art Of Kolhapuri Chappal Making

By Mahesh Kamble

Kolhapur: Shubham Satpute, a 28-year-old, the owner of Linga Leathers, a shop selling Kolhapuri chappals in the Subhashnagar area of Kolhapur city, which is the hub of this artisanal slipper-making industry, is now focused on providing all the necessary means and support to his artisans.

"This deal between PRADA and Sant Rohidas Charmodyog Maha Mandal, a body representing the Kolhapuri chappals (sandal), will revive the dying art of Kolhapuri chappals. For a few years, the younger generations had begun leaving this artisanal handicraft profession because there was no dignity of labour, and they had gone in search of other jobs. We are confident, these certain sections of workers will return. They are the ones who prepare the process of tanning leather, drying it and preparing it for a Kolhapuri chappal," said Shubham.

These workers are traditionally from specific caste groups in India. The Kolhapuri chappal making involves specific processes that have been historically handled by certain caste groups in both the Belgaum region in Karnataka and Kolhapur in Maharashtra. The process of removal of hides and skins from animals and converting it into leather, or as is known as tanning of leather, is only done by the Dhors, a sub-caste of Chamars, a leather worker caste. After this 15-day process and once the hide has been tanned, there is a process to convert it into 'rangya', which is done by the Chambhars, or the cobblers.

"The new generations of these two castes and sub-caste are optimistic. The Kolhapuri chappal making was not lucrative. Moreover, there was no dignity of labour, and they had left the profession. Today, this deal makes them feel optimistic, because they will definitely be paid higher wages. In addition, their work is getting respect and international fame," said Shubham.

Prior to this deal, in June this year, PRADA, the Italian luxury brand, got into a controversy, for their spring 2026 collection, wherein their models walked the ramp with the Indian toe-braided sandal, Kolhapuri. PRADA did not give the credit, and the controversy grew, which is when PRADA decided to interact with the artisans.