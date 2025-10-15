ETV Bharat / state

Powerful Explosion Reduces House To Rubble In Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur; 12 Injured

Sultanpur: At least a dozen people including members of the same family were injured in a powerful explosion, which reduced the house to rubble at Miyaganj market of Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur early Wednesday morning.

The blast took place at the house of Nazir Ahmed in the Jaisinghpur Kotwali area around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. According to eyewitness Udayraj, he was out for a walk around 4:30 a.m. when a powerful explosion suddenly occurred in Nazir's house triggering massive flames and plumes of dust and smoke. The entire house was reduced to rubble, and screams and cries could be heard from inside. Udayraj. Villagers immediately informed the police and fire department. Rescue operations began shortly afterward, and those trapped in the debris were pulled out.

The injured included Nazir Ahmed, his wife Jamatul Nisha, sons Mohammad Anees, Noor Mohammad, Sahil, and Sohail, daughters Sania and Khushi, daughter-in-law Sahana, and neighbor Abdul Hameed's sons Kaif, Aif, and Faizan. The injured were taken to CHC Jaisinghpur. Four, including Kaif, Sahil, and Jamatul Nisha, have been referred to the Sultanpur medical college for specialised treatment. The intensity of the explosion was so powerful that the neighboring houses of Abdul Hameed, Guddu Verma, and Laxmi Prasad were also damaged.