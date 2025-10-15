Powerful Explosion Reduces House To Rubble In Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur; 12 Injured
Investigators suspect firecrackers behind the powerful blast given the eldest son of the house owner deals with the business.
Published : October 15, 2025 at 11:55 AM IST
Sultanpur: At least a dozen people including members of the same family were injured in a powerful explosion, which reduced the house to rubble at Miyaganj market of Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur early Wednesday morning.
The blast took place at the house of Nazir Ahmed in the Jaisinghpur Kotwali area around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. According to eyewitness Udayraj, he was out for a walk around 4:30 a.m. when a powerful explosion suddenly occurred in Nazir's house triggering massive flames and plumes of dust and smoke. The entire house was reduced to rubble, and screams and cries could be heard from inside. Udayraj. Villagers immediately informed the police and fire department. Rescue operations began shortly afterward, and those trapped in the debris were pulled out.
The injured included Nazir Ahmed, his wife Jamatul Nisha, sons Mohammad Anees, Noor Mohammad, Sahil, and Sohail, daughters Sania and Khushi, daughter-in-law Sahana, and neighbor Abdul Hameed's sons Kaif, Aif, and Faizan. The injured were taken to CHC Jaisinghpur. Four, including Kaif, Sahil, and Jamatul Nisha, have been referred to the Sultanpur medical college for specialised treatment. The intensity of the explosion was so powerful that the neighboring houses of Abdul Hameed, Guddu Verma, and Laxmi Prasad were also damaged.
Laxmi Prasad said that several explosions occurred, shaking walls and roofs and destroying household items. The smell of gunpowder was felt at the scene, and firecracker shells were also found, leading police to suspect a firecracker explosion. Nazir Ahmed's eldest son, Yasir, reportedly deals in firecrackers, although he lives in a separate house from the family. A forensic team is investigating the scene to ascertain the exact cause of the explosion.
Upon receiving information about the incident, the ADM, ASP, CO Jaisinghpur Ramakrishna Chaturvedi, Tehsildar Mayank Mishra, and police forces from Motigarpur, Gosaiganj, and Jaisinghpur police stations arrived at the scene. Officials are investigating the cause of the explosion. The administration has cordoned off the area.
