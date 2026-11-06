'Power, Water Can't Be Cut Off Without Notice': Delhi High Court To NDMC In Race Course Mosque Case
The court has issued notices to the NDMC and the Delhi Waqf Board, directing them to file their responses within two weeks.
Published : November 6, 2026 at 8:06 PM IST
New Delhi: In a highly significant observation today, the Delhi High Court sternly reprimanded the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), clarifying that when a property is valid and notified under relevant laws, its basic amenities — like electricity and water — cannot be disconnected without following due legal process, and without providing prior notice.
A bench presided over by Justice Subramonium Prasad made this observation while hearing an appeal filed by Mohammad Haroon, the Imam of the Race Course mosque in Delhi, a waqf property. A single-judge bench had earlier dismissed a petition, seeking the restoration of electricity and water supply to the mosque; a decision that was challenged through this appeal.
The Delhi High Court has now issued notices to the NDMC and the Delhi Waqf Board, directing them to file their responses within two weeks. The matter is scheduled for further hearing on December 14.
The dispute concerns the historic mosque located within the Race Course Club complex — a site spanning approximately 53 acres near the Prime Minister’s residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg — which is a notified property under the Delhi Waqf Board.
According to the petitioner, the electricity and water supply to the premises were abruptly cut off on October 7 without any prior notice. Furthermore, permission to offer namaz at the mosque has been restricted, with authorities citing security concerns.
The Muslim side expressed apprehension that the administration might take steps to remove or demolish this historic mosque. However, during a hearing on October 29, the Land and Development Office (L&DO) of the Central government informed the High Court that it would take approximately four weeks to reach a decision on the representation, submitted by the Delhi Waqf Board, and that no action to remove or demolish the mosque would be taken in the interim.
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