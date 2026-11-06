ETV Bharat / state

'Power, Water Can't Be Cut Off Without Notice': Delhi High Court To NDMC In Race Course Mosque Case

Delhi High Court ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: In a highly significant observation today, the Delhi High Court sternly reprimanded the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC), clarifying that when a property is valid and notified under relevant laws, its basic amenities — like electricity and water — cannot be disconnected without following due legal process, and without providing prior notice.

A bench presided over by Justice Subramonium Prasad made this observation while hearing an appeal filed by Mohammad Haroon, the Imam of the Race Course mosque in Delhi, a waqf property. A single-judge bench had earlier dismissed a petition, seeking the restoration of electricity and water supply to the mosque; a decision that was challenged through this appeal.