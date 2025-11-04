Power To Be Generated In Sahyadri Mountain Range In Maharashtra. Unique Planning By Government
Considering the increasing demand for electricity in Maharashtra, the state government has now started exploring different options for power generation
Mumbai: Considering the increasing demand for electricity in Maharashtra, the state government has now started exploring different options for power generation. Maharashtra's peak electricity demand is expected to reach 24,363 Mega Watt (MW) in November 2025, with a current peak demand shortfall of 1,700 MW. Experts say factors like the end of the monsoon and the rabi crop season contribute to this increased demand.
Keeping in mind these predictions and the huge shortfall, the Maharashtra government was looking for alternate ways to generate power in the state. A presentation was made to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. Now, power is expected to be generated in unique way by taking advantage of the natural height of the Sahyadri mountain range.
Storage tanks will be built at the base of Sahyadri, and electricity will be generated using the water stored in them. The government aims to generate about one lakh megawatts of electricity through this innovative experiment.
Fadnavis said, "The geographical structure of the Sahyadri mountain ranges is very favourable for Udchan hydropower projects. This will benefit the state greatly. These projects will act as a 'storage' of energy to remove the imbalance created by spatial sources like solar and wind energy. The state government has accelerated the policy for these projects, and a 'fast-track' mechanism will be set up to ensure that investors get all the permissions, including water use, environmental clearances quickly," he informed.
Project Details: The Udanchan hydroelectric project is an innovative form of renewable energy, which is based on the gravity and pumping process of water. In this experiment, two reservoirs will be placed, one at a high level and the other at a low level, are built. When the demand for electricity is low (usually at night), the excess electricity generated from solar or wind power is used to pump water from the lower reservoir to the higher reservoir. When the demand increases (mostly in the afternoon or evening), this water gets released. This causes the turbine to rotate and generate electricity. The system acts as an 'energy storage', which brings stability to the grid. The projected details indicated, the Sahyadri mountain ranges have an advantage. They have a natural slope and get abundant rainfall, which is favourable for the project. It is easy to build new lakes there, which help to maintain ecological balance.
Benefits:
- Grid stability: Since solar-wind energy is spatial, there is a problem during peak load. The Udchan projects will store excess energy and supply it as per the demand, which will help to keep the state and national grid stable.
- Eco-friendly project: Since it is based on water instead of fossil fuels which help to keep carbon emissions at zero. Strict environmental regulations will be followed while protecting the biodiversity of the Sahyadri.
- Economic boost: Investment up to Rs 3.83 lakh crore is expected, and approximately 1.14 lakh jobs are likely to be created. This is slated to strengthen the local economy. The Maharashtra government has accelerated the policy for these projects, and a 'fast-track' mechanism will be set up to ensure that investors get all the required permits, including water use, environmental clearances, quickly.
- Agro-industrial benefits: Steady power will make water harvesting, irrigation efficient, which will boost industrial production. Dependence on conventional sources will be reduced.
- National contribution: These projections are in line with the Centre's 50 percent renewable energy policy by 2030. Maharashtra will make a major contribution to energy security.
The state has already signed MoUs for 50 Udchan hydropower projects across the state. Necessary action is being taken without any delay, to accelerate implementation of all these agreements. Currently, 70,315 MW of electricity is expected to be generated through 50 projects, which will generate an investment of Rs 3.83 lakh crore and create 1,13,990 jobs, informed Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Resources Department Deepak Kapoor during the presentation.