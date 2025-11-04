ETV Bharat / state

Power To Be Generated In Sahyadri Mountain Range In Maharashtra. Unique Planning By Government

Mumbai: Considering the increasing demand for electricity in Maharashtra, the state government has now started exploring different options for power generation. Maharashtra's peak electricity demand is expected to reach 24,363 Mega Watt (MW) in November 2025, with a current peak demand shortfall of 1,700 MW. Experts say factors like the end of the monsoon and the rabi crop season contribute to this increased demand.

Keeping in mind these predictions and the huge shortfall, the Maharashtra government was looking for alternate ways to generate power in the state. A presentation was made to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday. Now, power is expected to be generated in unique way by taking advantage of the natural height of the Sahyadri mountain range.

Storage tanks will be built at the base of Sahyadri, and electricity will be generated using the water stored in them. The government aims to generate about one lakh megawatts of electricity through this innovative experiment.

Fadnavis said, "The geographical structure of the Sahyadri mountain ranges is very favourable for Udchan hydropower projects. This will benefit the state greatly. These projects will act as a 'storage' of energy to remove the imbalance created by spatial sources like solar and wind energy. The state government has accelerated the policy for these projects, and a 'fast-track' mechanism will be set up to ensure that investors get all the permissions, including water use, environmental clearances quickly," he informed.