Power Tariff For Domestic And Commercial Consumers Slashed: Punjab Power Minister Sanjeev Arora

Chandigarh: Punjab Power Minister Sanjeev Arora on Friday said power tariff for domestic consumers has been slashed by 70 paise per unit, and for commercial consumers, it has been reduced by up to 79 paise per unit. The new power tariff will be implemented from April 1.

Speaking with reporters here, Arora said the state government has decided to slash tariffs for domestic consumers by 70 paise per unit. The government is already giving 300 units of free electricity per month to domestic consumers.

"For those residential consumers who pay electricity charges after their consumption exceeds 300 units per month, there is good news for them: the electricity tariff has been reduced by 70 paise per unit," said Arora.